Bow Echo and Gstaad set for Sussex clash

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Boughey’s 3YO colt aims for six in a row, as O’Brien’s charge seeks to turn the tables

– Bow Echo will bid to extend his unbeaten record to six when facing the re-opposing Gstaad in the £1.5 million (S$2.58 million) Group 1 Sussex Stakes (1,600m) at Goodwood on July 29.

Unbeaten in three starts as a juvenile which culminated in victory in the Group 2 Royal Lodge (1,600m) at Newmarket on Sept 27, 2025, Bow Echo returned as a three-year-old with a dazzling display back on the Rowley Mile in the Group 1 2000 Guineas (1,600m) on May 2.

The son of Night Of Thunder then followed up in tenacious style in the Group 1 St James’s Palace Stakes (1,600m) at Royal Ascot on June 16.

Trainer George Boughey is looking forward to another top-class contest.

“I’m delighted with him and he’s taken everything in his stride,” said Boughey to the Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

“We’re exactly where we want to be with him and it’s just been routine stuff.

“(Jockey) Billy (Loughnane) is happy and it’s on to Goodwood. He’s a very consistent horse and his work is always consistently good.

“He had a hard race at Ascot and in the Guineas as well – it was an outstanding performance – but his recovery is very good, and he came back to himself within a week.

“We just gave him an easy time and the lead-up into the Sussex is perfect.

“Within two weeks, he was roaring and ready to go again and he seems to be taking everything in his stride.”

Bow Echo is 6-5 with Paddy Power to confirm his superiority, with the Aidan O’Brien-trained Gstaad – who also finished second behind Bow Echo in the 2000 Guineas before claiming the Irish equivalent at the Curragh on May 23 – an 11-4 chance to reverse the places.

Both Bow Echo and Gstaad will take on their elders for the first time when they head to Goodwood, with trainer Charlie Appleby’s Opera Ballo perhaps the pick of the opposition following his third to Ten Bob Tony in the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes (1,600m) on June 16.

Added Boughey: “It’s obviously the first opportunity to take on the older horses and I think Opera Ballo leads the line.

“It’s a huge thrill to be a part of the race. I’ve watched Sussex Stakes all my life, and to be able to present an unbeaten Guineas and St James’s Palace winner by Night Of Thunder is a huge honour.”

Owned by Godolphin and a Group 1 Jebel Hatta (1,800m) winner, Opera Ballo was collared late on by shock scorer Ten Bob Tony at Royal Ascot and trainer Ed Walker has confirmed the latter to take his chance.

O’Brien will look to equal the great Sir Henry Cecil’s record of seven Sussex Stakes winners and, as well as Gstaad, he will be represented by former Group 1-winning two-year-old Puerto Rico and the supplemented Dorset, who could act as a potential pacemaker.

Trainer Eve Johnson Houghton’s Zavateri returns to action since finishing second behind Alparslan in the Group 3 Greenham Stakes (1,400m) at Newbury in April, while the Harry Eustace-trained 2024 Queen Anne winner Docklands is also confirmed.

Qirat could attempt to defend his crown after striking at odds of 150-1 in the 2025 edition, although Ralph Beckett’s five-year-old charge has also been declared to run in the Group 2 Lennox Stakes (1,400m) at Goodwood on July 28.

Trainer William Haggas’ classy Lake Forest – who is another also likely to run in the Lennox Stakes – may step up to 1,600m following his running on fifth in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (1,200m) on June 20.

Never So Brave and Seagulls Eleven complete the field of 12. RACING AND SPORTS