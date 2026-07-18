Born Dia looks hard to beat

Born Dia (Seo Gang-ju) leading all the way to win the Group 2 Chairman’s Sprint (1,200m) at Seoul Racecourse on May 17. The Kwon Sung-ju-trained mare maps well for the last race at Busan, slated as Race 15 on the Singapore Pools Korea card on July 19.

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) CLUTCH DERBY was an easy trial winner, leading all the way and stopping the clock in a fast time and, if he brings that form to the races, he will win.

(10) GEOLJAK RUBY was the best of them in second place, finishing well after having won a trial. The step-up in trip can suit.

(5) CHEONDUNGUIBULKKOT and (8) NEWBAL SOCKS were third and fourth respectively in that race and both have come on.

(11) ECLIPSE GOLDEN trialled up fairly behind the experienced JD Gangja, and is another who can make an immediate impact.

RACE 2 (1,300M)

(3) BLUE RIBBON has made solid progress. His latest is a third over 1,400m and ridden further forward earlier than in his first two.

(11) DAEDONGYONGMA follows a much-improved second over this distance on June 13 when on pace throughout. Drawn the widest but will not need to improve much.

(5) HERO DRAGON has figured things out in her latest couple, and she gets a 4kg claim this time.

(2) VIVA CISSIMO and (8) NIGHT CAPTAIN are others with the potential to improve.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(2) GYEONGBOK PORTOS has been getting closer over his latest couple, with a fourth and a third from them. Park Jae-I climbing on for Kim Hye-sun suggests that he is ready to win.

(10) OASIS KINGDOM ran a close second over 1,200m on June 12. A previous try at this trip was not great but he should be ready now.

(3) ONE PLUS ONE has a second place on his record. That is enough to have him on a place line.

(9) OVER RAINBOW and (4) SMART YULIM have claims.

RACE 4 (1,300M)

(1) PALPALNARA ran an improved second over this trip on June 21, showing on pace throughout. She can go one better.

(8) WHITE JACKPOT ran a strong second at start No. 2 on June 27 over this distance, showing on pace and beating a couple of these rivals. Danger.

(4) SONNY K ran on for fourth on debut in May before finishing second when handy throughout on June 7. Go close again.

(6) VICAR DELLA and (7) TWOTWO MAGIC have claims.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(5) WONDERFUL MUD ran third over 1,300m on June 21, settling midfield and running on. Francisco da Silva gets on for the first time.

(3) GAON PERFECT has finished no worse than fourth in four starts so far, with a second over this distance two outings back being his best. He can be in the finish again.

(7) DUBAI DREAM was fourth to Wonderful Mud’s third on June 21, first-up since last November. He can strip fitter.

(1) DOCTOR QUE SERA and (2) THANKYOUFORTHETIME have chances.

RACE 6 (1,300M)

(1) YONGBIGYO got her maiden win three starts back when leading all the way over 1,400m. She has led both subsequent starts at this class, finishing second in both. She will be hard to catch.

(7) CHEONGHAE STAR got her maiden win two outings back at this class and distance and was then a close second on June 14. Should be in the finish again.

(2) ALPHA FEMALE did not do much on her first run back following seven months off on June 28. She can be a chance.

(5) GLORY DAY and (10) TRIGONUS have claims.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(10) JOY OF QUEEN is yet to win in six. But she comes in here having run third and second in her latest two, both at this class and distance. If she can lead, she can go one better.

(9) NICE MYEONGGA got her maiden win over 1,400m in April following a second and two fourths. She looked very well during a trial victory. She can measure up.

(7) BABEL FOLGORE was a winner on June 14 despite laying in to the extent she had to survive an inquiry and was sent back to trial. She can be competitive.

(4) POWER TIGER and (8) SAENAE HILL are the other chances.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(2) HAKSAN SWORD is finding his way again with back-to-back fourths. From a good draw, he may go all the way.

(5) CHOWOLMA likes to settle back and run on but may be further forward a bit earlier. Every chance of coming out on top.

(3) ENERGY POWER improved with a third and a win from her latest two, coming from well back both times. She can continue her good run of form.

(7) BLAZING ENGINE and (9) MIGHTY CRIS have claims.

RACE 9 (1,300M)

(1) VELOCI QUEEN has five top-four finishes from six starts, including her last start on June 16. Seo Seung-un gets on for the first time. This can be her day.

(9) BACK TO THE DREAM broke through in good style at start No. 3 over 1,400m back on April 24. Unseen since and she is up in class, but she can show up.

(11) DOCTOR MATTERS could only manage midfield in a tougher race than this over 1,400m on May 31, but she can bounce back to form in this company.

(3) SINCHEON FREEDOM and (4) TAEYANGUIYEOLJEONG are others in the placing frame.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

(3) FEDAYKIN broke through at start No. 3 in this class over 1,200m on June 21, coming from well off the pace after a slow start. He is up slightly in weight as well as up to 1,400m for the first time, but he can win again.

(8) YOUNG FIGHTER is a local bred who won his way up to this level. He has raced twice in this class and distance, finishing third both times, most recently in a narrow finish on June 28. He can be a threat again.

(10) FLUTTER was well backed for the KRA Cup Mile, but finished well back. Returned to shallower waters with third place in this class and distance on June 6 and he can match or better that.

(7) GEOSEN PUNCH and (11) FINAL GO are others to include in the frame.

RACE 11 (1,800M)

(4) FANTASTIC FORCE comes off the Triple Crown trail, where his highlight was a second in the Korean Derby. He was fifth in the Cup Mile and seventh in the Minister’s Cup. He has saluted only once but, back in shallower waters, that should change.

(7) POWERFUL BATTLE is rapidly up in class following back-to-back wins at 1,300m and a mile, leading all the way both times. A hat-trick is not impossible.

(10) CAPTAIN DRAGON is up in class following a win over this distance on May 22. Under a light weight, he can be competitive.

The returning (8) GLOBAL WEEK, along with (6) NINETY PLUS, are others in the frame.

RACE 12 (1,600M)

(1) TIGER ROAR ran in all tree legs of the Triple Tiara, following up a sixth place in the Luna Stakes with third places in both the Korean Oaks and the Gyeonggi Governor’s Cup. Hard to go past her in this easier affair.

(9) WONDERFUL LORD was a winner in this class over 1,400m in April and followed up with a fourth on his first try at a mile on May 30. He can be a big threat.

(6) SEOBU CHAMP was second to Wonderful Lord over 1,400m in April and was runner-up again at this class and distance on June 27, coming from well off the pace. She can be a threat.

(8) WESTERN GUN and (10) SPARK THUNDER are the other main chances.

RACE 13 (1,200M)

(6) CHAMPUI SARANG is two for two. That brings her rapidly up in class, but she carries next to no weight, and she can make it three from three.

(5) MOMENTUM has a second and a third from two tries in this class since winning over 1,300m in April. He does not get the 3kg claim he had last time, but Seo returns and he can be a danger.

(7) DRAGON DEVIL finally got his maiden win in this class and distance on June 21, when he settled handy and ran on. He comes up a full 4.5kg in weight, but a repeat cannot be ruled out.

(11) CHATS KHAN and (8) ROAD TO CLEO are others in the hunt.

RACE 14 (1,400M)

(2) YONGBI HERO is yet to win in 12 starts, but he has no fewer than six placings. Last time, he led until the final furlong and, in this company, he can go one better.

(7) ROYAL BEST has won his latest two, both over 1,400m and most recently at this class on June 13 when leading all the way. Hat-trick on the cards.

(3) BLISS STAR was second to Royal Best at Class 5 level over this distance on May 3, before getting a win of his own over the same distance on June 7. He is up in class but he can measure up.

(5) QUEEN DIA and (4) COMPLETE BRO are other place chances.

RACE 15 (1,200M)

(6) BORN DIA beat the best sprinters in the country in the Group 2 Chairman’s Sprint over this distance in Seoul on May 17. On that run and, from a better gate, she has to go on top.

(8) NICE BUDDY has 10 top-two finishes from 12 starts and won the Group 3 KNN Cup on May 31. She cuts back in trip, but she has won over the 1,200m. In the mix.

(3) FANTASTIC KINGDOM was an also-ran in that Chairman’s Sprint but was previously third in the Group 3 Busan Ilbo Sprint. As a six-time winner over this distance, gets another chance.

(2) BIWOL and (1) KING ANYDAY have claims.

RACE 16 (1,800M)

(7) G B VAULT has won three of his last four, most recently in emphatic fashion over 1,900m at Class 2 level on May 30. He will be a prohibitive favourite.

(2) ONE PUNCH DRAGON has been ordinary in his last two, but he is a Class 1 winner and has two wins from three tries over this trip. That puts him firmly in contention for a return to form.

(6) VET CAPTAIN’s latest two have been the Group 3 YTN Cup and a spin around 2,300m, races that can be ignored. He did score back-to-back Class 2 wins in February and March, and he, too, is worth another chance.

(8) HERO FIGHTER and (5) YONGAM SESANG are other place chances.

RACE 17 (1,400M)

(6) PASA SPURT enters off a fourth place in this class over a mile on June 13. He has won over the mile and 1,200m. First try at 1,400m should suit and, under a very light weight, he can win.

(11) LALA K finally returned to winning ways on June 7, with a front-running effort over 1,200m. He is up 3kg in weight and 1,400m has not been his best in the past but, in this company, a repeat cannot be ruled out.

(9) DANCING WHIZ was third behind Lala K in that June 7 race, and the additional furlong can be in his favour.

(10) SMILING PRINCE and (1) HANGANG PERFECT are others in the frame.