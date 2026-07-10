Boniface a good chance third-up

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Co-trainers Mick Prince (left) and Michael Kent Jr will saddle French import Boniface at his third Australian start in Randwick on July 11.

– Lightly raced former French galloper Boniface will line up for his third Australian start when he runs over 1,800m at Randwick on July 11.

After two runs for new trainers Mick Price and Michael Kent Jr, the French three-time winner is ready to add to his winning record.

That is provided the son of Make Believe can overcome what Kent described as a “sticky draw” in the A$160,000 (S$143,000) Precise Air Handicap (1,800m) at Randwick.

Boniface won three of his five starts in France when trained by country trainer Anastasia Wattel, before making his way out to Australia to find a new home at Cranbourne with Price and Kent.

After an initial campaign late in 2025 when Boniface got to the trialling stage, the four-year-old was gelded and turned out for another break.

He returned to racing with a pleasing fifth over 1,600m at Sandown in May, before finishing a last-start second over 1,800m at Randwick on June 20.

Kent said Boniface had made nice progression from that outing and worked encouragingly on July 7 to provide the stable with some confidence ahead of July 11.

But drawing gate 14 in the 15-horse race was not ideal, although he will jump from barrier 10 if the four emergencies do not gain a start.

“He was good first-up and he was excellent second-up. So he’s doing a great job in his first Australian preparation,” said Kent.

“He’s drawn sticky on Saturday, but off his work on Tuesday, he’s showing that he’s going very well.

“It’s a sticky draw because he’s a bit exuberant. We would prefer to be covered up, but you could roll forward and undo all the good work by giving him the wrong message and light him up, or you could snag back to last and have too much to do.

“We’re also not sure about him on a real heavy track. He’s trialled well in the heavy, but I like the horse and he’s going great.

“If he takes natural improvement from his last start, he will be right in the finish.”

Tyler Schiller, who partnered Boniface in his most recent appearance, takes the ride again. SKY RACING WORLD