Blue Bolt storms to G1 Falmouth glory

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Trainer Balding’s four-year-old mare makes it three in a row with first Group 1 success

– Blue Bolt claimed a debut Group 1 victory when breezing home in the £375,000 (S$649,000) Group 1 Falmouth Stakes (1,600m) on July 10.

Trainer Andrew Balding’s galloper found Fallen Angel too much to cope with on her sole start at Group 1 level in the Sun Chariot Stakes (1,600m) last season, but she has proved to be a mare of a different calibre in 2026.

The daughter of Blue Point arrived back at home looking to complete a hat-trick following victories in both the Listed Conqueror Fillies’ Stakes (1,600m) at Goodwood on May 2 and the Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (1,600m) at Ascot on June 17.

Stepping back up to Group 1 company to take on fellow Royal Ascot scorer and Irish 1000 Guineas heroine Precise (Ryan Moore), she travelled sweetly in the hands of Colin Keane, who still seemed happy to sit and wait as the field quickened down past the 400m marker.

Aidan O’Brien’s market leader emerged down the middle of the track to attempt to run her down, but the bird had flown.

Despite edging left-handed late on, Blue Bolt ($15) found plenty to come home two lengths ahead of Precise, with Balantina (Oisin Murphy) finishing third.

“She’s quality, she looked good at Ascot and it was just good to see her do it today in that style,” said Balding.

“She was just getting a bit lonely there at the end and she’s just got that amazing cruising speed and ability to sustain it and she is exceptional.

“Colin has absolutely mastered her and I was saying earlier, since her debut at Southwell which feels a long time ago now, she has barely put a foot wrong on the racecourse. We’re thrilled to have her.

“I think it was a deep race – my concern today was the quick ground might have caught her out.

“I did think we would get a little further, but I think it’s obvious after today a mile is her trip.

“Alcohol Free won a Cheveley Park, July Cup, a Sussex Stakes and a Coronation and she was unbelievably versatile, whereas this filly is just an exceptional miler.”

The four-year-old mare now looks set for a big season, with major Group 1 mile targets such as the Matron Stakes, Prix Rothschild and Breeders’ Cup Mile all likely to come under consideration.

“I think the Matron Stakes is the obvious one, but whether we look at Deauville (Prix Rothschild) in between, we will have to see,” said Balding.

Added part-owner Barry Mahon of Juddmonte: “We knew that trying to give a filly like Precise nine pounds was going to be difficult, but she’s a big and powerful filly, like a colt and is an impressive physical.

“We purposely prepared for Royal Ascot, so we didn’t have a penalty there and so the second half of the season was always going to be for her.

“We have the Rothschild and the Matron – they are the two obvious races – and then we’ll work back from the Breeders’ Cup Mile later in the season.”

While ultimately pleased with the performance, O’Brien revealed that Precise could now be set for a step-up to 2,000m.

“She ran very well, obviously she looked like she will stay further but we always thought that was going to happen anyway,” explained the master of Ballydoyle.

“We left her at a mile because there was no reason to move her up, but looking at her today, the older filly was a bit quicker through the middle of the race than her and just got away from her a little bit, and she was coming back again at the line.

“We’ll see as she still ran a very good race. It’s possible we’ll step up in trip now, but Diamond Necklace is going to Goodwood for the (Group 1) Nassau (Stakes), so she won’t go there.” RACING AND SPORTS