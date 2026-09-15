Bit of luck to go a long way for All About Al

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) SICILY stayed on nicely for fifth behind Rachettu on July 25. He drops in trip to 1,000m, and gets the services of top jockey Richard Fourie. Can finally get it right.

(4) EL COHETE finished just under three lengths behind Barney McGrew at Durbanville on Sept 2. She is very fast. Commands respect.

(6) MADE IN CHELSEA has been rested and gelded. Ignore his last run on May 24. He is much better than that. If he does not need the run after a small break, he could sneak into the places late.

(3) LANA’S GAL looks best of the rest on form. From a good draw, she has no excuse.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(4) FINAL SAY has been rested for 81 days. Her last run was decent behind Grapes Of Wrath in the Listed Irridescence Stakes. She will love the step-up in trip.

(6) OH ISABELLA has been rested for 92 days. She stayed on well for fourth behind Peace Garland on June 16. She steps up in trip, which is a big positive for this filly. Go close on best form.

(8) NTIBINDI was doing some good work late for third behind Golden Shimmer on Aug 15. If she brings that run to the track again, she will be among the places.

(1) VICTORIA CROSS might be the value play in this open race. She improved nicely from her first run into her second run. She has a good draw, and she steps up in trip.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(2) CATCH ME ran a lovely race behind Warrior Of Destiny on Aug 12. He will be hard to beat from a good draw.

(1) ZANFAN MORIS did not have much luck in running last time when fifth in the same race as Catch Me on Aug 12. No excuses from a good draw.

(5) YOU MADE ME LOOK has been rested and gelded. Beaten just under five lengths by his stablemate Royal Light on July 14. If he does not need the run after a small break, he will be competitive.

(8) WAITING GAME improved nicely from his first run into his second run. The step-up in trip is key for this individual.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(4) WEHAVEASITUATION finished like a train for third behind Boozy Susie on Aug 22. She will be cherry-ripe for this race. She will be right there in the finish at a decent price.

(5) BORN TO MASTER quickened up impressively to win his maiden on Aug 15. He will love the step-up in trip to 2,000m.

(8) BATON ROUGE won a good race last time on Aug 15. If he finds himself in a good position, he can win again.

(10) GLENALMOND is in great form. He will be running on strongly late.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(10) UNITED FRONT bounced back to his best form on Aug 22. The yard thinks highly of this gelding. With some luck in running from a bad draw, he will go close to winning again.

(2) CEDAR POINT caught the eye late for third behind Diamond Rock at Kenilworth on Aug 12. Blinkers on, good draw. He will run a massive race.

(4) FERRYMAN needed his last run badly. He should strip much fitter.

(5) SUTHERLAND did well to finish just over two lengths behind Ireland Forever on Aug 22. Big weight to shoulder, but he should improve stepping up in trip.

Race 6 (1,250m)

(1) MEG’S LEGACY stayed on well for third behind Sparkling Star on Aug 22. She will be given every chance from a good draw.

(2) RED FLAG powered away from the field to win her maiden in style on Aug 15. Open to any amount of improvement.

(7) TAKE IT AS RED will love the drop in trip. If she gets some luck in running from a tricky draw, she will be among the places at a decent price.

(8) EASY MONEY won a top race up the straight at Kenilworth on Aug 15. If finds herself in front with no challenges early, she can easily go from start to finish.

Race 7 (1,250m)

(1) GOLD DUST ran a great second to Lyrical Gangster on Aug 5. He will be flying at them late, and can absolutely win from a good draw.

(5) AVIGNON quickened away from his field impressively at Durbanville on Aug 22. His chances must be respected again on his current form.

(6) LIKE DYNAMITE finished fourth in the same race as Gold Dust last time. Talented young horse who will run a big race. Include him into all bets.

(3) VERCICAT stayed on well for second behind Ireland Forever on Aug 22. Will be right there in the finish late with Fourie in the saddle.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(2) ALL ABOUT AL had absolutely no luck in running last time when third behind his stablemate Oliver on Aug 15. Champion jockey Craig Zackey knows this gelding well, he will go close to winning from a neat draw.

(1) DREAMWORLD needed his last run up the straight at Kenilworth. He was beaten just under a length by the talented Sugar Mountain on Aug 15. He will be much fitter going into this race.

(8) TROIS SEPT HUIT stayed on strongly for third behind All About Al on July 18. Keep a close eye on him late.

(4) PINK PIGEON never runs a bad race. She is honest, and she tries hard.