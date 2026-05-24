Birdman hands Waller rare 200th G1 success

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Birdman (James McDonald) claiming the Group 1 Doomben Cup (2,000m) on May 23.

– James McDonald has described Chris Waller as a “once-in-a-generation trainer”, after delivering the champion horseman his 200th Group 1 win with Birdman in the A$1 million (S$912,000) Group 1 Doomben Cup (2,000m).

Only two other trainers – Tommy Smith and Bart Cummings – have celebrated 200 or more victories at the highest level in Australia, ending their remarkable careers with 246 apiece.

Birdman’s success on May 23 came 18 years after Waller bagged his first major win with Triple Honour in the 2008 Group 1 Doncaster Handicap (1,600m) at Randwick.

McDonald, who has shared in more than 50 of those subsequent Group 1 successes, paid tribute to the premier Sydney trainer’s exceptional talent.

“The man behind the operation, he is just an absolute master and it’s a privilege to be part of his team,” said the New Zealand-born top jockey.

“How he ‘preps’ these horses is incredible, and he deserves all the accolades he gets and all the records he breaks, because he’s a ‘one-of-a-generation’ sort of trainer and we’re lucky to be in his bubble.”

Much of the Doomben Cup build-up had centred around the free-bowling mare Pride Of Jenni, who in her usual fashion, strode to an estimated 12-length lead mid-race under Declan Bates.

The Prince Of Dubai eight-year-old had her rivals chasing a long way from home.

But, unlike in the Group 2 Hollindale Stakes (1,800m) where she clung to victory, she was not able to resist the late surge of Birdman ($13), who mowed her down to score by 2¾ lengths with Vauban (Tim Clark) finishing another ¾ of a length away in third.

Waller said Pride Of Jenni has created a wonderful pre-race talking point and he was pleased to get a rare win over the Ciaron Maher-trained mare.

“I don’t beat her very often,” he said.

“She’s beaten Via Sistina, she has beaten Fangirl, she has beaten a lot of our better horses. She has been my nightmare.”

Waller also paid an emotional tribute to Birdman’s late owner and his close friend, Mark Timms, who sadly died in March.

“We lost a good friend, Mark Timms, six weeks ago. His wife Leah is here today. He was a beautiful man, so it’s a pretty touching win,” he added.

“I wish Timms was here, it’s as simple as that.”

A five-year-old son of Free Eagle, Birdman also gave Waller his 20th Group 1 victory for the season, eclipsing his own record for most majors in a racing term set during 2024-2025.

McDonald has equalled his best effort of 15 Group 1 wins in a single season.

Bates was proud of Pride Of Jenni’s effort in defeat, saying weather conditions made her task more difficult.

“Couldn’t be happier with her,” he said.

“It’s tough here today with the wind conditions. She got a bit tired in the straight, but it was a massive run again.”

2025 Caulfield and Melbourne Cup winner Half Yours finished fourth, with jockey Jamie Melham saying he ran an honest race.

“He was great. They wanted me to push him a bit today and wanted me to take off a touch earlier and he was just flat hitting the line,” she said. “He’s on track for the Q22.”

Trainers Tony and Calvin McEvoy has previously targeted the Group 2 The Q22 (2,200m) at Eagle Farm on June 13 for the son of St Jean. SKY RACING WORLD