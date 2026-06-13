Bellerophon can defy class rise over 2,400m

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Race 1 (1,000m)

This will likely go the way of a newcomer, so the betting should be monitored closely.

Respect any market support for debutants (1) BEAUTIFUL ROSIE and (14) SOCIAL GRACES who are all bred to be useful.

(9) HOC EST VITA has the form and experience to be competitive.

(10) MIDNIGHT SPECIAL is the other newcomer who should be followed.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(9) SNOWBLADE outran market expectations on debut and will have benefited from that first experience. With natural improvement expected, he will be hard to beat.

(11) RIVERA and (2) BISOU BISOU are of particular interest and warrant respect before any market clues.

(7) MFULATHELA has shown enough to make his presence felt, though a bigger threat to the selection will likely come from one of the newcomers.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(1) MASTER’S LADY is overdue and likely to play another leading role, but could be vulnerable to unexposed rivals.

Newcomer (8) APPARITION does not have to be special to put up a forward race at his career start.

(3) MISS RIVER DANCER has the form and experience to make her presence felt too.

Watch any betting support on (11) MINERVA FAE.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(10) KWAITO was a well-beaten third on debut over course and distance behind a subsequent Grade 1 winner. The strength of that form could be good enough in this line-up, especially with natural improvement expected second-up.

(1) ISAAC STEPHAN and (2) ECHOES OF WAR have shown enough to pose a threat to the youngster.

Well-related (9) EVENING PARADE, newcomer (11) TORPEDO and Highveld newcomer (6) GIVE ME A CHANCE should be able to complete the shortlist.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(5) BE ALL YOU CAN BE was touched off on her debut over this distance by a more experienced rival. She will not have to improve too much, if at all, to go one better.

(7) MASTER SMOKER fits a similar profile and will likely fight out the finish.

(6) JIMMY VEGA and (10) SUTTER’S MILL also have the means to get involved.

Race 6 (2,400m)

(4) BELLEROPHON won over this trip under a big weight at a slightly lower level last time. A class rise under a four-point penalty, with the aid of his rider’s 1.5kg allowance, is unlikely to prevent another bold showing.

(1) POETS WARRIOR had excuses for a disappointing last start. He is unbeaten over track and trip, so he could bounce back and pose a threat.

(8) DECEPTION PASS is dangerous to dismiss trying the trip for the first time.

(2) BREEZE OVER and (5) MO MENT are proven stayers who would not surprise if they get into the picture.

Race 7 (1,160m)

(7) SOSORU was only narrowly denied in his hat-trick bid in a similar contest over 1,000m. A four-point rise for that last-start second might not be enough to prevent him from resuming winning ways.

Course-and-distance specialist (5) VIBE SA, recent course and distance second (3) MAX THE MAGICIAN and last-start winner (1) CAPTAIN SELVIE should be competitive on current form.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(1) KORCULA was desperately unlucky not to open her account last time out. She was subsequently rested and switched stables, so is good value to make a winning start for new connections.

(3) GIMMESUMLUV and (2) NICOLSON LANDING figure among those most likely to expose any chinks in the selection’s armour. Keep safe.

(9) HEAVENLY LACE and (4) BEAUTIFUL ONE also have the means to stake a claim.