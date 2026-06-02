Beauty Alliance to hold sway

Race 1 (1,650m)

3 Family Fortune gets back to his best track and distance, where he has two wins from four attempts, following a big run into fourth from a wide draw over 1,800m at Sha Tin. Barrier 1 is an ideal map upgrade and he is the one to beat.

7 Zetta Force has barrier 11 to overcome, but his last two runs have been full of merit and he is nearing a win in the grade.

5 Happy Buddies comes off three runs from outside barriers, where he has not had ideal runs in transit. But barrier 5 can see things take a turn for the better.

2 Setanta will hope for the pace to be on, which looks genuine on paper, and his last-start second shows he is ready to win.

Race 2 (1,200m)

9 Chill Master resumes and has trialled very well for his return under Jerry Chau, who sticks with him after being aboard for his close-up third last time.

2 Always My Folks broke through in 2025 for his first win over the minimum trip, which was his fourth run for Danny Shum. Zac Purton stays aboard and barrier 3 gives them the right set-up. He can repeat the dose.

3 Autumn Vibes gets another look at his second start for Brett Crawford. He was disappointing in eighth at his first run for the stable but did not have an ideal trip on that occasion, racing too keenly.

5 Runjeet is a stable switcher from David Eustace to Douglas Whyte. His trial was a pass mark and barrier 1 sets him up for a good run.

Race 3 (1,200m)

1 Young Arrow maps for a better run from barrier 6 than he had last time from stall 12, when he still closed strongly into third after a luckless third the previous time. He is ready to win.

3 Captain Link steps away from barrier 2 and can map ideally, while his last-start sixth was better than it reads after he did not have the best of runs throughout.

2 Beauty Glory raced wide throughout on his return to Class 4, so his fifth carried merit. From barrier 3, he should map far kinder.

7 Forerunner had barrier 2 last start when second behind Nebraskan. He may not get the same run from gate 8, but he has been knocking on the door.

Race 4 (1,650m)

10 Run Run Timing has been running well all season since switching to Ricky Yiu’s stable, winning once and placing six times from nine starts. He now gets Purton in the saddle for the first time from barrier 1, where he will map up front and be hard to beat.

6 Dashing Maurison is only a 3YO who is hitting his straps, having won his maiden in Class 5 over 1,800m before returning to Class 4 and missing by a nose.

2 Star Mac is a better chance with blinkers back on for his second start for the David Hall stable.

9 Can’t Go Wong arrives off a fast-finishing third in the same race as Dashing Maurison. Barrier 4 sets him up for the right run.

Race 5 (1,200m)

11 Loving Vibes gets the barrier he has been looking for since switching to Mark Newnham’s stable four runs ago, having drawn no lower than 11 in that time. He backs up quickly after a close second last week and maps for every chance.

7 Brownneedsfurther had his share of trouble in the run last time when second to Vulcanus. Purton goes on for the first time and barrier 3 gives him every chance.

5 Georgian Sigma is only a 3YO but has done a good job against older horses in his two most recent runs, and first-time blinkers might be the extra aid he needs.

1 Flashing Fighter needs plenty to go right from barrier 12, but Hugh Bowman taking over from an apprentice rider catches the eye. He won well on debut, then had excuses second-up.

Race 6 (1,000m)

5 Vigor Eye won well from barrier 2 two runs ago, then had a poor trip from barrier 7 next start and weakened to last. He has trialled well since and the map upgrade brings him back into the conversation.

7 Nebraskan is thriving, winning his last two races easily with front-running tactics, and he will be hard to peg back if he avoids early pressure.

1 The Heir is set to receive a sweet run from barrier 2 as he chases back-to-back wins.

2 Bright Day is on the seven-day turnaround after making full use of barrier 1 to win easily. Barrier 7 gives him a different set-up, but he is hard to knock in his current rich vein of form.

Race 7 (1,200m)

5 Amazing Kid comes off a series of luckless runs, having covered ground in his last three starts. Barrier 5 can be the map upgrade he has been searching for.

1 Happy Index comes off two runs from outside barriers, most recently stepping away from stall 12 at his first Happy Valley run, where he was used up early before weakening. He is better than that and, with better luck in the run from barrier 9, he can atone.

10 Ace Champion is a better chance back at Happy Valley after a fair sixth on yielding ground at Sha Tin last start. Before that, he raced wide from an outside stall. But three starts ago, he finished a narrow second from barrier 1, the draw he gets again.

7 King Profit is in career-best form and can handle the class rise after a big win from barrier 12 in Class 4.

Race 8 (1,800m)

7 Beauty Alliance gets conditions more in his favour as he steps up to 1,800m, where he is a two-time winner from four attempts over the track and distance. He also comes into barrier 2 after drawing 11 last time, which helps in an ultra-competitive Class 2 contest.

9 Armor Golden Eagle is thriving and backs up quickly after posting consecutive wins over the 1,650m last week. This is a sharp rise in class, but he is in fine form.

6 Silvery Breeze gets barrier 1 and Purton in the saddle, giving him his best chance yet over 1,800m after two unplaced attempts over the trip.

3 Packing Angel won smartly over a few of these over 1,650m last time during his first look at Happy Valley, and he clearly relished the city circuit.

Race 9 (1,650m)

4 Without Compare reunites with Chau after the pair won a race of this nature two runs ago from barrier 12. He arrives second-up off an encouraging first-up second at Sha Tin.

1 Smart Avenue comes to Happy Valley for the first time off a big win, when Purton rode him for the first time, and the race looks likely to suit his pattern. He can go back-to-back.

2 Mister Dapper maps for a much better run from barrier 3 than he did last start from an outside stall, when he had an apprentice in the saddle and weakened after being used up early.

3 Fivefortwo will relish a truly run race and the Francis Lui-trained 4YO gelding can get into it late with his swift turn of foot.