Banker’s shows who’s Boss

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Banker’s Boss (Farhan Ghazali) scoring from barrier to box in the 3YO Mile Championship (1,600m) at Sungai Besi on July 19.

It was the highest-rated three-year-old Banker’s Boss who called the shots when he made all to claim the RM200,000 (S$63,000) 3YO Mile Championship (1,600m) at Sungai Besi on July 19.

One of five runners from the Banker’s Stable in the three-year-old feature, Banker’s Boss was a two-time winner over the sprints from five previous starts in Malaysia.

The son of Hellbent last finished unplaced in a Class 2 event (1,400m) on July 5, but trainer Johnny Lim Boon Thong had put a line through that.

Banker’s Boss – who also won once over 1,000m from six starts in Australia – went on to put up a handy victory against his 15 peers, even if the 67-rater was at his first test over the mile and shouldering the equal-top weight of 59kg with Sir Ruby.

Ridden by Farhan Ghazali, Banker’s Boss sprang to the front from gate 1 and never looked back.

Jet Thirty Five (Khaw Choon Kit), Banker’s Warrior (Johari Kamaruddin) and Mega First (Bernardo Pinheiro) followed closely, but they lacked the punch in the end.

Banker’s Boss ($49) was not for the catching and coasted home to a 1¾-length victory.

Both Jet Thirty Five and Banker’s Warrior punctured at the top of the straight. Although Mega First fought valiantly on the rails, the Nick Selvan-trained runner was beaten into third by the Frank Maynard-trained Mega Skye (Lim Shung Uai), who came from behind to grab second.

The winning time was 1 min 35.22sec for the 1,600m on the long course.

Lim – who saddled three other runners in Silent Move (seventh), Banker’s Warrior (12th) and Banker’s Dividend (16th) in the race – was pleased with Banker’s Boss’ third success.

“It was great he won it. I expected all my four runners to run well, even if some didn’t,” said the Singaporean conditioner.

“He was stepping up in trip but got a healthy lead. He was also the highest-rated horse there.

“Last time over the 1,400m, I think the weather played a part. He didn’t appreciate the cut-up (track). A bit of sting out of the ground suits him best. We will give him a break now.

“The (Banker’s) stable is on a roll, and I’m just very happy.”

Lim has every reason to call for celebration after bagging four wins at the 12-race meeting. Of them, three were for the Banker’s Stable.

Besides Banker’s Boss, Banker’s Pair Four ($70) got up by a neck in the opening Class 5 race (1,020m), before five-year-old mare Banker’s Pretty ($16) beat stablemate Banker’s Dream to hand Lim a 1-2 in the Class 2 contest (1,200m) four races later.

He was glad the Starspangledbanner five-year-old mare, who placed six times previously, finally got off the mark at her 11th start in Malaysia.

“It had been hits and misses with her,” said Lim.

“But today, the jockey (Johari) rode her very well, even though again, she was slow into stride.

“I thought it was an overdue win for her, so I’m very happy for her.

“Maybe I’ll run her again in two to three weeks’ time depending on how she pulls up.”

Owned by Jay Ten stable, Never Give An Inch ($10) opened his account in the Restricted Maiden race (1,250m) at his fourth start.

“He won by almost 10 lengths in his last trial (on June 30), so he’s in very good condition,” said Lim of the son of Instagrand.

“The owners are two Singaporean businessmen. Now, they have five horses with me, and they just spent quite a bit buying two new English-breds for me recently too.”

Three-time Group 1 winner Lucky Magic ($69) surprised many with a first-up victory in the Supreme A race (1,400m) under Haikal Hanif.

The Winson Cheng Han Yong-trained five-year-old last finished a neck-third to Kim Emperor in the Group 1 Piala Emas Sultan Selangor (2,000m) on Dec 7, 2025.

sharonzhang@sph.com.sg