Banker’s quartet go all out

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All four look in good order for 3YO Mile Championship in Kuala Lumpur

Banker’s Boss (Farhan Ghazali) finishing strongly to claim the Class 3 race (1,100m) at Sungai Besi on May 10.

With the Three-Year-Old Mile Championship headlining the action at the Selangor Turf Club’s meeting on July 19, the training track at Sungai Besi was bursting at its seams with the bulk of youngsters doing their stuff ahead of the RM200,000 (S$63,500) feature.

A force to be reckoned with these days, four three-year-olds from the Banker’s Stable that were entered for the showpiece strutted their stuff in good style on the morning of July 14.

On form, there was little to separate the quartet.

Taking it from the top of the handicap, Banker’s Boss and Banker’s Warrior – both trained by Johnny Lim Boon Thong – were the swiftest of the lot.

The “Boss” ran the 600m in 35.5sec while the “Warrior” clocked 36.5sec for the 600m spurt.

A son of Hellbent, Banker’s Boss will hump the top weight of 59kg in his romp over the 1,600m, while Banker’s Warrior will have to manage with 57.5kg on his back.

But both runners should not be bothered by the imposts.

After all, it was on his March 15 debut in a Class 4B race (1,100m) that Banker’s Boss toyed with his rivals when notching up that 4½-length win with 56kg on his back.

Two starts later on May 10, he carried the same load and won in a Class 3 event over the same trip.

Come July 19, Banker’s Boss will be attempting the mile for the first time and racegoers could question his ability over the longer trip.

But the gelding’s workout does suggest that he is at the peak of his powers and should make light of the extra distance.

Banker’s Warrior, too, will be going over 1,600m for the first time, but he also should be up to the task.

The Grunt gelding is a two-time winner at Sungai Besi and, on his racing record, he should handle 57.5kg.

In putting together his second win in a Class 4B race (1,200m) on April 25, Banker’s Warrior carried 56kg. Under Farhan Ghazali, he beat Defeater by 4¼ lengths.

Lim, who scored a double at the just-concluded Kuala Lumpur meeting on July 11, does hold a winning hand in the 3YO Mile Championship.

So, too, does trainer Tiang Kim Choi.

The Malaysian handler, who also saddled a double on July 11, will be looking to carry on the good work with Fortune Banker’s.

The son of Admire Mars did a barrier practice before running out the 600m in 36.4sec.

Yet to score in two starts in Malaysia, he came close on June 21 when beaten a length into third by Sabah Legend in a Class 4A race (1,150m).

Fortune Banker’s will appreciate the extra distance he has to cover on July 19, because it was at Kilmore in Australia that he won a race over the mile in November 2025.

When mapping out your strategy for the “Championship”, keep Fortune Banker’s in your calculations.

Also highly anticipated will be the Supreme A race over 1,400m.

It will bring together the cream of the crop currently residing at Sungai Besi, and two of Malaysia’s best gallopers added glamour to the action on training track when they turned up for their workouts.

Platinum Emperor, with his lofty rating of 115 points, clocked 37.7sec for his 600m spin while Antipodean – with a rating of 110 – ran out the same trip in 39.5sec.

From Ricky Choi Chun Wai’s yard, Platinum Emperor has been sparingly raced and has had just five starts this season.

That said, the Sweynesse six-year-old gelding’s last outing on June 14 was a winning one and his fifth success in Malaysia.

Ridden by Ikram Jamaluddin, Platinum Emperor came from midfield to score in the Supreme A contest (1,200m). The New Zealand-bred will enjoy the extra 200m he has to cover on July 19.

Trained by Simon Dunderdale, Antipodean also won at his last start.

The Derryn five-year-old put together his 13th Malaysian win on June 28 when beating a strong field in a Metro A race over the mile.

That day, under Bernardo Pinheiro, he had a messy start and was third with a furlong to travel. But he dug in, found that extra and eventually took the race by a neck.

The 2024 Group 1 Selangor Gold Cup (1,600m) winner will carry a load of form into the action on July 19 and a 14th win looks there for the taking.

brian@sph.com.sg