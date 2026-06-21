Banker’s Kingdom right on Mile trail

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

– Banker’s Kingdom capped a hat-trick for Brazilian jockey Bernardo Pinheiro when he scored an impressive win in the RM53,000 (S$17,000) Supreme B event over 1,400m at Sungai Besi on June 21.

The Dubai-based jockey opened accounts with Maze ($26) in the Class 5A sprint over 1,275m on the No. 2 track, before taking Zed Or Alive ($17) to the gelding’s maiden win in 16 starts in Malaysia in the Class 5A handicap over 1,800m.

But Banker’s Kingdom ($12) was clearly the one with the most upside, having now thrown his name in the hat for a crack at the RM1 million Selangor Mile (1,600m).

The Brazen Beau four-year-old appears to have struck his best form with just five weeks to go before the big race on Jul 26.

The Australian-bred gelding was a late bloomer in Victoria. He started nine times at three when known as My Friday Beau, and managed to win two of his last three starts before being sold at an online sale.

Unplaced at his first two Malaysian starts, Banker’s Kingdom caused an upset in a Class 4 before beating Perak Derby runner-up Winning Stride in a Cosmo C event over 1,600m in Ipoh.

Back at Sungai Besi, Banker’s Kingdom ran well twice before beating some big names in the set-weight event on June 21 by close to three lengths.

“I was glad to be on board this horse (Banker’s Kingdom). He showed to be a smart horse with a future” said Pinheiro.

SELANGOR TURF CLUB / TURFONLINE