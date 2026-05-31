Banker’s First takes Perak Turf Club Community Shield

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Banker’s First (Nuqman Rozi) returning to scale after he won the Perak Turf Club Community Shield (1,200m) in Ipoh on May 31.

Banker’s First sailed home for an effortless seven-length win in the RM100,000 (S$32,000) Perak Turf Club Community Shield (1,200m) in Ipoh on May 31.

On top of that, the Tiang Kim Choi-trained five-year-old also broke the course record of 1min 10sec set by Jeram in 2005.

Banker’s First clocked a winning time of 1:08.41 for the 1,200m on the long course.

He was having his first start in Ipoh after two runs in Kuala Lumpur.

He opened his Malaysian account on debut in a Class 3 race (1,200m) on April 12, before finishing second to Yes Man in the Metro A event (1,200m) on May 10.

Ridden by Nuqman Rozi for the first time, the former Australian galloper jumped and settled in third behind leader Stop The Water (Wong Kam Chong) and Arigato (Lim Shung Uai).

While the rest of the field were at least five lengths back in the running, Banker’s First would not let the leaders get too far.

In the straight, Banker’s First ($8) was angled out for the final assault and bounded away at the 350m.

The son of So You Think grabbed the lead at the 200m but saw no signs of stopping.

The Banker’s Stable-owned gelding eventually won in a hand-canter from Stop The Water. Flawless (Tan Choon Kiat) finished another 2¾ lengths away in third.

Tiang has held Banker’s First in high regards and was glad he recovered quickly after a small setback in his last start.

“I think he’s a very, very good horse,” he said.

“He even broke the course record today, which was impressive.

“He suffered from a stone bruise on his off-fore after his last race. But, thankfully, he recovered before his barrier trial (on May 26).

“I wanted Nuqman to settle him in third or fourth, and he did. He (Banker’s First) will take a small break, and I will take a look at the programme and see what feature races I can run him in.

“I think he can run up to 1,400m. Hopefully, he can win more races, including Cup races for me.”

Together with Nuqman, the Malaysian handler bagged two other winners – Banker’s Good and Super Manjung – on the day.

With five placings in nine starts, Banker’s Good ($12) finally broke the duck in the Open Maiden contest (1,400m) in his 10th start.

A former Singapore galloper, the seven-year-old mare Super Manjung ($16) has won her third race for Tiang in the Class 5B contest (1,000m) after crossing the Causeway in late 2023.

It has been a long time between drinks for the daughter of Vancouver since her last victory in June 2024.

“It’s good to see her win after so long,” said Tiang.

“I think the 1,000m is a bit short for her. The 1,100m would be more ideal. But a winner is a winner and the owners (Super Stable) were all here to take winning photos with her after the race.

“He (Banker’s Good) has improved in his trackwork, so it’s nice to see him get his first win. But he’s still a bit green.”

The training honours on the day went to Kevin Coetzee, who recorded four wins with Peaky Blinder ($16), Colonel Chief ($21), Heavenly Warrior ($77) and Radetzky Marsch ($72).

sharonzhang@sph.com.sg