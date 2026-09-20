Banker’s First in Charity Cup

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Banker’s First (Johari Kamaruddin) returning to scales after claiming the Listed Charity Cup (1,200m) at his second start in Ipoh on Sept 20. He won the Perak Turf Club Community Shield (1,200m) earlier on May 31.

It was a hard-fought victory for Banker’s First after he got up by a head in the RM100,000 (S$31,200) Listed Charity Cup (1,200m) in Ipoh on Sept 20.

Trained by Tiang Kim Choi, the So You Think six-year-old gelding settled in midfield under regular rider Johari Kamaruddin after jumping swiftly from gate 2.

While front runner Stop The Water (Syafifie Zailuddin) dictated the pace up front, Johari slowly slipped more reins as Banker’s First rounded the turn.

The Cheng Han Yong-trained Fortune Rising (Jose de Souza), who had been following closely in second, upped his ante in the final stages, but was eventually collared by Banker’s First ($11).

Trained by Peter Lee, Stormrunner (Ruzaini Supien) came home a distant third, another 5¾ lengths away.

The winning time was 1min 10.77sec for the 1,200m on the short course.

Owned by the Banker’s Stable, Banker’s First has been a handy money spinner for connections with five wins and two seconds in seven starts.

The Australian-bred opened his Malaysian account on debut in a Class 3 race (1,200m) on April 12, before finishing second to Yes Man in a Metro A event (1,200m) on May 10.

Banker’s First then sailed home for an effortless seven-length victory in the Perak Turf Club Community Shield (1,200m) at his first start in Ipoh on May 31.

Following that, he finished second in a Supreme A contest (1,200m) back in Kuala Lumpur on June 14 before back-to-back victories in two similar races over 1,200m and 1,400m recently.

Tiang was bullish about his chances before his second run in Ipoh, and Banker’s First did not disappoint.

“I was very confident he can run well,” said the Malaysian handler.

“He won before in Ipoh previously, and also won well in his last two races, so the owners wanted to bring him here to run again.

“I told Johari to settle him in midfield before letting him come home in the end.

“I wasn’t too worried in the last bit because he is a tough and strong horse who fights.

“Although he carried 59kg, he has proven himself by winning with that heavy weight before.

“He is a very good horse and the highest-rated one in my yard now.”

Tiang continues to set the bar higher for the bay gelding by nominating him in the RM300,000 Group 1 Selangor Gold Cup at Sungai Besi on Sept 27.

Banker’s First will be tested over the 1,600m for the first time in Malaysia, although he has won once over 1,500m in Australia when known as Ruminate.

He will have the company of stablemate Banker’s Kingdom, who last finished unplaced under Randy Tan in the Group 1 Ipoh Ladies Gold Vase (1,400m) on Aug 23, in the Selangor feature.

“I have entered him for the Selangor Gold Cup next Sunday, and hopefully, he pulls up well after today,” said Tiang.

“He should have no problem over the mile because he’s gone up to 1,800m back in Australia. Randy will ride him this time.

“Banker’s Kingdom will also run in the Gold Cup. He will have Simon Kok (Wei Hoong) riding him.”

The Selangor Gold Cup is the second leg of the Malaysian Triple Crown series. Fortune Tree saluted in the Group 1 Tunku Gold Cup (1,200m) on March 29.

The third and final leg, the Group 1 Piala Emas Sultan Selangor (2,000m), will be held on Dec 6.

sharonzhang@sph.com.sg