Baden-Baden racing takes centre stage in Germany again

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The Francis-Henri Graffard-trained Goliath (Clement Lecoeuvre) going all the way in the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Baden (2,400m) in Baden-Baden on Sept 7, 2025.

With the Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe just around the corner, all eyes will this weekend be on one of its overseas preludes around 500km eastward of Paris and past the German border – the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Baden at Baden-Baden on Sept 6.

The €300,000 (S$443,000) event, which is run over the same 2,400m Arc distance, has produced two Arc winners thus far – Danedream in 2011 and Torquator Tasso in 2021.

The 156th running of the Grosser Preis von Baden – to be sponsored by Wettstar.de – is the grand final of the Baden-Baden Big Week at the picturesque Iffezheim racecourse, for five days of one of Germany’s biggest race meetings, held annually on the first week of September.

Whether the 2026 renewal will hatch a third victor in France’s most famous race remains to be seen on Oct 4, but it has already been on the radar of some top guns from abroad.

Defending champion Goliath, who is a German-bred but trained in France by top trainer Francis-Henri Graffard, may be back in a bid to retain his crown.

His 2025 runner-up, UK globetrotter Dubai Honour, who actually ran second in the 2024 edition as well, is another potential traveller.

The biggest drawcard may well be Giavelotto, though. Trained by Marco Botti in Newmarket, England, the Mastercraftsman seven-year-old boasts a record of nine wins, including the Group 1 Hong Kong Vase (2,400m) in 2024 (second to Sosie in 2025).

But perhaps his biggest claim to fame this year has been the scalp of star mare Kalpana in the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes (2,400m) at Royal Ascot in June, which was also his last start before a break.

As a measure of that formline, Kalpana went on to put her rivals to the sword in the Group 1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2,400m) at Ascot and the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks (2,400m) at her next two starts.

Giavelotto had also defeated the Ian Balding-trained mare in the Group 3 September Stakes (2,400m) at Kempton a year ago on Sept 6, 2025. One year later to the day, he is adding Baden Baden to his well stamped passport, that also includes Ireland, France, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Among the local hopes, the Andreas Suborics-trained Bright Light will probably carry the German flag following his gallant second to Tiffany in the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Berlin (2,400m) at Hoppegarten on Aug 9.

The Sir Mark Prescott-trained Tiffany is also no stranger to Baden-Baden as she did claim the Group 2 T. von Zastrow Stutenpreis (2,400m) in 2024, among other achievements.

But she is not staying in Germany. The Berlin triumph did earn her a free ticket to the Group 1 Japan Cup (2,400m), but connections have instead been lured to America to contest the Group 2 Kentucky Turf Club Invitational Stakes (2,400m) on Sept 5.

As autumn approaches, Baden-Baden’s Big Week’s last day is not all about the horses, but also a good time for adults and children alike to soak in the last days of European summer.

The moment the Iffezheim gates open at 10am, a flurry of activities await patrons, such as the fanfare processions, playground for children, a beach area, among others.

The Badner anthem of the locality will also be sung before the running of the feature race as well as the national anthem of the winning country, both by local singer Marc Marshall, who will also perform at a live Sing And Swing concert after the races.

manyan@sph.com.sg