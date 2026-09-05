Back-in-form Viva La Vida can hit the target again

Race 1 (1,250m)

(5) WAR HAWK is holding form and meets the right field. He is the firm first choice.

(2) PREMIER WINTER improved at the second ask and surely has tons more to offer. Place chance.

(7) KING OF FATE can improve to get a lot closer and has to be respected.

(11) THE BIG BANG should get it right one of these days. Obvious chance.

Race 2 (1,250m)

(3) BERT NEL was not far off on debut and, with natural progression, should be a serious contender for top honours.

(10) SARATOGA SUNRISE is improving and caught the eye at the penultimate start. He has huge each-way claims.

(13) TEQUILA TANGO has run well in both races thus far and has scope to get way closer. Bright chance.

(5) GUNNER GALACTICO made a fair debut. Quartet claims.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(2) VERSE FOR SUZANNE nearly won on debut. She is excellently bred and should take a power of beating.

(10) DESERT ICE caught the eye first-up and has a lot more to come.

(9) WHAT THE FLUFF showed good progression last time and can be respected and included again for the places.

(11) ELUSIVE PROFIT has a first-four chance.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(4) VIVA LA VIDA has returned to better form, has shown plenty of ability and rates the one to beat.

(5) MENTE ET MANU is knocking loudly at the door for the next victory and it is not impossible that it comes in this. Serious chance and danger to the first choice.

(6) IT IS MY TIME and (7) MARCUS AURELIUS have serious place claims and need to be included in all tierce and quartet perms.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(3) HIAWATHA GOLDBERG can be forgiven for the last race, judged on his excellent penultimate run when a close second to Heritage Ridge. The yard of Robert Barrett is in mustard form and they are confidently suggested for the win.

(8) LOVERS LANE nearly won at long odds last time and it would be no shock if he were to go one better this time. Serious chance.

(4) JET A ONE is never far off the winners. Will be in the firing line.

(9) RHYTHM KING gets weight off from the in-form apprentice. Worth including in most bets.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(7) GIN PALACE went very close last time with apprentice Dezahn Louw who has come to town to partner this daughter of Potala Palace again and he will be looking to go one more this time.

Plenty of cheek can be expected from (8) DREAM SEARCHER who can do way better than she did last time. Her overall form is solid and is one for the shortlist. Each-way chance.

(9) EISTEDDFOD is taking time for the next win but is earning and running well most times. Place chance despite the draw.

(3) MONEY EXTRACTOR has been identified as the each-way value in the race.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(4) GOLD INDEX is in good winning form and that looks set to continue. He is the one they will all have to fear the most.

(1) PHANTOM MAN from the best gate, brings solid post-maiden form. He cannot be taken lightly. Each-way chance and Muzi Yeni retains the ride.

(5) RUN FOR COVER gets weight off again and should be right there. Strong place chance.

(2) ETOILEFILLANTE can be forgiven for the last run and judged on two good efforts before that. Respect and include.

Race 8 (1,250m)

(7) STAR WORLD bounced right back to better form last time and has shown overall ability and looks set to record her third career win.

(5) FINAL CALL is holding form and is a must for all bets and should be a huge danger.

(4) LARK’S SONG caught the eye when winning last time and can go back-to-back.

(1) MARITZBURG MEMORY is the suggested place value.

Race 9 (1,250m)

(8) WITCH HAZEL was a narrowly beaten favourite last time but can make amends and is therefore the firm first choice.

(2) BLACK CHEETAH showed last time that he is coming right back to himself and should provide plenty of cheek all the way home.

(6) FIERY ROSE has won her last three starts well and there is no reason why she cannot continue on the winning spree.

(9) OLIVER shows guts and determination and is a quartet must. His last win was impressive.