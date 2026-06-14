Ascot to see right Royal racing action for 5 days

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English tradition meets summer elegance in Berkshire, but the real show is on the track

Docklands (Mark Zahra, white cap) springing a 14-1 upset in the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes (1,600m) at Royal Ascot on June 17 when defeating Rosallion (Sean Levey) by a nose. The Harry Eustace-trained entire will attempt to go back-to-back in the Queen Anne on June 16.

– Next week’s thrilling five-day Royal Ascot spectacular in Berkshire gets into top stride on June 16 with the Queen Anne Stakes (1,600m), where an intriguing tactical battle is expected in this first Group 1 clash of the meeting, which concludes on June 20.

Contrasting their respective racing patterns, two of the world’s leading older milers, Notable Speech and Opera Ballo, are expected to top the Queen Anne Stakes market for trainer Charlie Appleby and powerhouse operation Godolphin.

Notable Speech’s electric late acceleration was used to great effect when he gained his fifth Group 1 in the Lockinge Stakes over Newbury’s straight 1,600m on May 16.

Opera Ballo is invariably super quick early. After winning his first Group 1 in January’s Jebel Hatta (1,800m) in Dubai, the colt was uncatchable from the front in April’s Group 2 Sandown Mile (1,600m), three lengths ahead of 2025 Group 1 Irish 2000 Guineas (1,600m) winner Field Of Gold.

A specialist at both Ascot and over 1,600m, defending champion Docklands was galvanised quite late here a year ago, having raced midfield in two sparkling 1,600m efforts at Sha Tin – fourth in the 2025 Group 1 Hong Kong Mile and third in the 2026 Group 1 FWD Champions Mile.

The Group 1 St James’s Palace Stakes (1,603m), also on June 16, features a keenly anticipated contest between Bow Echo, Gstaad and Rayif – Group 1 winners of the English, Irish and French 2000 Guineas (Poule d’Essai des Poulains), respectively, over 1,600m.

But this Classic-winning trio may not have things all their own way in the exciting three-year-old encounter – first run in 1834 – as Appleby’s Talk Of New York also staked his claim when accelerating clear by 5½ lengths in Sandown’s Listed Heron Stakes (1,600m) on May 28.

A brazen display of speed will be on offer in the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes (1,000m) on Day 1.

In recent times, the appearance of Australian sprinters has enriched this meeting and the Bjorn Baker-trained Overpass – a close fourth behind Ka Ying Rising in last October’s Group 1 The Everest (1,200m) in Sydney – not only adds international flavour but the consistent speedster also has feasible winning chances.

Francis-Henri Graffard’s Daryz is the likely favourite in June 17’s Group 1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (2,004m). The athletic son of Sea The Stars has enhanced the huge reputation earned after his triumph for the Aga Khan Studs in the 2025 Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2,400m) with two scintillating 2026 Group 1 victories, also at ParisLongchamp.

Daryz’s most fearsome rival is likely to be the Gosdens’ Ombudsman, who surged through traffic and from the back to win this race for Godolphin in 2025.

Even by his own extraordinary standards, trainer Aidan O’Brien has been rampant in European majors this season, and another Group 1 could easily fall his way via Scandinavia in the Group 1 Gold Cup (4,000m) on June 18.

Scandinavia comes with high hopes as he tackles this marathon trip for the first time, but if there are any stamina chinks in his armour, the likes of Rahiebb, Caballo De Mar or 2025 winner Trawlerman will be next to pounce.

Trainer Karl Burke is the king of long-priced winners at Royal Ascot, but in Venetian Sun he has a likely favourite aiming to stretch her unbeaten record over this trip in June 19’s Group 1 Commonwealth Cup (1,200m). She last won the Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes (1,200m) at Haydock on May 23.

Joliestar has won several of Australia’s top sprint races, and Chris Waller’s five-year-old speedster could now add huge international status with victory in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (1,200m) on June 20.

Her rivals are expected to include smart Japanese raider Satono Reve, who came very close to capturing this race last year behind French globetrotter Lazzat. Satono Reve has had the misfortune of bumping into Ka Ying Rising four times at Sha Tin, with the predictable outcome each time. HKJC