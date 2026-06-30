Arigato ready to take a bow again

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June 30 Kuala Lumpur trackwork



There was speed on the morning of June 30 when, at the Selangor Turf Club, Arigato sizzled.

Ridden by Mohd Ekdihar, the Charm Spirit seven-year-old clocked 34.8sec for his 600m workout on a track which was rated “good”.

Trainer Lim Shung You and Arigato’s connections would have been pleased. After all, it was more than a month ago – on May 9 – that their runner stormed home to post his fifth career win in an Enrich Stakes A event (1,200m) in Ipoh.

The New Zealand-bred was expected to make it half a dozen at his last start in Kuala Lumpur on June 14, but it was not to be. Arigato was well beaten in that Supreme A race (1,200m) won by Platinum Emperor.

But he is better than that. Should he be able to produce the speed he showed in this most recent workout, he could give his rivals something to chase in that highlight event over 1,100m on July 5.

As in any Class 1 race, it is not going to be a stroll in the park.

Arigato comes up against the cream of the crop now residing at Sungai Besi, and one he must pay special attention to could be Mega Ace.

Already a seven-time winner from 10 starts at the tender age of three, the Simon Dunderdale-trained galloper gets into the action on the back of an inspiring workout when clocking 39sec for that 600m sprint.

Bernardo Pinheiro, who picked up four winners at the just concluded meeting on June 28, was the rider and he would have liked the way Mega Ace went to the line – which was on the bit.

Since arriving in Malaysia on Feb 14, 2025, the son of Earthlight has been a revelation.

Dunderdale’s confidence would have soared after watching Mega Ace win his last start in the 3YO Sprint Championship (1,200m) on June 14.

That day, when partnered by Benny Woodworth, the three-year-old Australian-bred did not stray from his usual pattern of racing.

Athough having to clear an outside gate, he easily found the front and, once there, he guarded it jealously and never gave it back.

Mega Ace eventually won the race with 1½ lengths to spare.

Dunderdale, who claimed a double on June 28, could be looking at another good meeting on July 5.

The 2024 Malaysia champion trainer also has two runners entered for the Class 2 race (1,400m) and both have to be respected.

Thunderous clocked 39sec for his workout while Eruption returned 39.2sec after a spot of cantering on the grass track.

Both horses will carry form into the upcoming race.

Their stablemate Bull Fight, who lines up in the Class 3 contest (1,300m), will be looking to make amends for his last-start second to Sabah Legend in a Class 4A race (1,150m) on June 21 and he just might put things right this time.

A four-year-old Australian-bred, Bull Fight had Liam Riordan doing the steering when running the 600m in a breezy 40.2sec.

A four-time winner from 16 starts, the son of Bull Point will enjoy the 1,300m trip and his workout does seem to suggest that he has improved since that last run.

Also on the improve is Storm Chaser. He was kept on a tight rein when clocking 43sec for the 600m.

The Winson Cheng Han Yong-trained five-year-old, too, found one to beat at his last start.

That was also in a Class 4A event on June 21. Storm Chaser tried to steal the race with a breakaway from the pack but he found the 1,600m a tad too long, and was eventually beaten into second by Mega First.

The son of Divine Prophet will appreciate the drop in distance.

After all, the former Hong Kong-based galloper last won in a 1,400m race at Sha Tin on June 8, 2025 when he was known as Sky Prophet.

The 1,300m trip Storm Chaser has to cover on July 5 will suit him just fine and Cheng will be looking for a breakthrough win from him.

brian@sph.com.sg