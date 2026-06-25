Ari Dragon all fired up for another win

Unbeaten at last three starts, exciting mare is holding form, may be too strong in Race 7

Busan jockey Park Jae-i boasts a 100 per cent strike rate of three from three with emerging miler Ari Dragon, with the perfect record coming at his last three starts. The pair will aim to extend the prolific run in the Class 2 Handicap over 2,000m in Busan on June 26.

Race 1 (1,000M)

(2) VICTORY TIME was very quick in his trial, showing on pace and finishing a close second. From a good draw, if he brings that form to the races, he can win.

(3) HERO HIT won her trial leading all the way. Her time was not as quick as Victory Time’s but the track has been racing very fast in June, so it was just as good an effort.

If you prefer experience, then (4) RUBY GONGJU is the one. She ran a fair fifth of nine over this distance on debut on May 29 and should have come on for it.

(7) OASIS ANGEL and (6) SERAPH are other first-timers who will attract some interest.

Race 2 (1,600M)

(8) CHAMPUI HEUIMANG has made progress across four starts so far, culminating in a second place over 1,400m on May 29 when he settled midfield and ran on. He was further forward than he was on his previous try at a mile in April when fourth and with similar tactics, he can win this.

(6) OASIS TIME debuted over this trip on June 7 and ran a fair fourth of 11, doing his best work late. He should have come on for that run and the sole juvenile in the field can be closer.

(5) DOLGYEOK SPECIAL has finished between third and fifth in all eight starts so far with his two thirds coming over this trip, including beating Champui Heuimang and he should be in the mix again.

(2) SO FAST and (3) RICH SKY are others in the hunt and worth including in calculations.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(9) FLEX KHAN ran once last year for fourth and then did not reappear until April. He has a third and most recently a second place from his two starts back with the latter coming on his first try at this distance on May 29 when beating a few of these rivals. Third-up he can be peaking, and he can go one better.

(7) BEST TIGER did not do much on debut but was an improved fourth at start No. 2 over 1,300m on May 31 when ridden further forward. Expect similar tactics and under an apprentice claim, he can be a threat.

(8) STRONG WINNER has hinted at ability with three finishes in fourth or fifth place from five starts. The only issue is he tends to get too far back but if he can be a bit handier earlier, he should at least place.

(2) I AM HAPPY and (6) HAENGBOK TREE are others who can get in the frame.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) SHIN STAR ONE broke through at start No. 3 on May 29 when coming from off the pace over 1,400m. He is up in class and up in trip, but while he does not get much of a weight break, there can be more to come.

(4) YEOUN scored her sole win came on debut, but she has held her form in four tries at this class including two runner-up finishes over 1,400m, most recently on May 22. She comes up to the mile for the first time, but it can suit, and Seo Seung-un climbing on is a solid pointer.

(9) KING BLACK is up in class following his maiden win at this distance on May 10 and can measure up.

(6) WORLD GOAT and (7) CARAT KING are among plenty of other place chances.

Race 5 (1,300M)

(3) WIND MIREU debuted a long time back in 2024, winning at start No. 2 but then only appeared once as a three-year-old, winning in August. He raced a little greenly for fifth on his return on May 31 but should have derived benefit from that run and Francisco da Silva getting on is a plus.

(1) MOST WANTED broke through at his third start over 1,200m and then recorded back-to-back runner-up finishes at this class before being a well-beaten sixth when favourite last time on May 31. He was slightly lame in the near hind leg after that, but he barely missed any work, and he will have plenty of backers again.

(8) O.K. BABY is up in class having broken through at his third start on May 24 and down 2.5kg in weight, he can be competitive again.

(6) POWER TIGER and (4) BEOLGYO VILLAIN are among other chances.

Race 6 (1,600m)

It has been a while since (2) RAON THE MASKE saluted, but he comes in off three consecutive runner-up finishes, two of them at a mile and one at 1,800m. He draws well to be on the pace and an apprentice taking 3kg off his back could be enough to get him over the line in front here.

(4) BLACK VOLT won over this distance at Class 4 level in March and while he did not do much on his first try at this level in April, he beat a couple of these rivals when coming from the widest gate and running fourth on May 17 and he can get closer.

(10) TWIN RAINBOW finished midfield in the Luna Stakes on her only previous try at a mile and won at this class over 1,200m in May. She can be in the mix under a light weight.

(6) CAPTAIN DIA and, at an each-way price, (1) STAR FURY, are others to take a chance on.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(4) ARI DRAGON has five wins and two seconds from seven starts and has prevailed in each of her four most recent starts, up to 1,800m and Class 3. She comes up into unknown territory at Class 2 and 2,000m, but she carries a very light weight, draws very well, and can continue on her merry way.

(2) BIG MUSICAL STAR was an all-the-way winner over the marathon (by local standards) 2,200m on May 3 with plenty of these rivals behind him. He laid out, as he does tend to do, to the extent he got sent back to trial, which he duly won two weeks ago. He comes up in weight but can be in the mix.

(5) YEOSU SUPER STAR comes out of the KNN Cup where she ran an excellent third and with a light weight, she can be very much in this.

(9) B.J. CHIEF is the only one in the field who has won over the distance and along with (3) FLYING THE CHAMP, is at least a place chance.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(7) NAEPYEON can return to the winner’s circle for the first time in 18 outings. He is rarely far away and ran a smart fourth at this class and distance on May 29. Masakazu Tanaka gets on and third-up after a spell, he can be peaking fitness-wise.

(11) SEOBU CAPTAIN has a win and two placings from three tries at this distance. The wide draw should not be a problem, and Seo for the first time catches the eye.

(1) HOLY RUN beat Seobu Captain for the quinella at this class and distance on May 3. With no apprentice claim and a rating hike, he comes up a full 6kg in weight, but he can still be competitive.

(2) TTANBONG QUEEN and (5) GEUMSEONG are others in the hunt.