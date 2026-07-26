Aquitaine springs huge surprise in Selangor Mile

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Former Kranji jockey C.C. Wong pulls off double after two-year stint in South Korea

(From left) Jockey Wong Chin Chuen, owner Peter Lee and trainer Simon Dunderdale celebrating onstage after Aquitaine claimed the Selangor Mile (1,600m) at Sungai Besi on July 26.

Malaysian jockey Wong Chin Chuen returned home with a bang at the Sungai Besi meeting on July 26, when he steered outsider Aquitaine to victory in the RM1 million (S$315,000) Selangor Mile (1,600m).

The Penang-born hoop – who also rode in Singapore from 2015 to 2024 and was crowned two-time champion apprentice jockey at Kranji – has just wrapped up a successful two-year riding stint in South Korea at the end of June.

He chalked up 106 wins, including three Listed races, the latest coming in the Gwacheon Mayor’s Trophy (1,200m) in Seoul on Nov 16.

Wong – better known as C.C. or Jimmy – was happy with his achievements in the Land of the Morning Calm, but also let in on his goals for basing himself in Malaysia from now on.

“I spent two years in Korea and it was a new and great experience,” said Wong, who returned to Kuala Lumpur on July 16 and began riding trackwork on July 21.

“But looking back on my riding career in Malaysia, I realised I’d never spent a full season in my own country before, and there are still many major races that I haven’t won.

“That’s why I decided to come back to ride and hopefully, I can win more major races in Malaysia, as well as the (jockey’s) championship.”

For a start, Wong certainly did not let the richest race on the Selangor racing calendar slip away.

After two seconds and two thirds from five rides earlier, Wong first flew home atop the Winson Cheng Han Yong-trained Lucky Eight One ($19) for a last-gasp win in the Class 4 (1,200m) race.

He fired in a quick back-to-back double on board Aquitaine in the very next race and the highlight of the 12-card meeting.

Jumping from gate 4 in the big field of 16, Wong allowed the Simon Dunderdale-trained Aquitaine to slip into midstream gradually in the back straight, while stablemate Navarre (Jett Stanley) led from Banker’s Smile (Zulhilmi Mazuki) and Banker’s Happy (Farhan Ghazali).

As the field straightened for the judges, Aquitaine found plenty of daylight at the 400m.

While Navarre was still hanging on to the lead at the 250m, Aquitaine ($197) had begun motoring home under Wong’s urgings.

But so was Group 1 Tunku Gold Cup (1,200m) winner Fortune Tree (Jose de Souza), who swung from home wider in the straight.

The Cheng-trained four-year-old galloper looked a threat at the 100m, but Wong made sure to keep him at bay, allowing Aquitaine to get up by a head on the line.

Also trained by Dunderdale, Anjou Crown (Liam Riordan) flashed home late to finish another half length away in third. Navarre faded to beat just two home.

The winning time was 1min 35.02sec for the 1,600m on the long course.

Dunderdale has the Group 1 Selangor Gold Cup (1,600m) on Sept 13 in mind for the son of Deep Field, as well as his other winner Antipodean ($18), who beat stablemate Eruption to score in the Supreme A (1,600m) contest.

“He’s (Aquitaine) probably my third selection, but he’s done nothing wrong so far and he’s got a better draw,” said the Kiwi trainer of the Buffalo Stable-owned gelding.

“We actually got Ryan Curatolo who’s riding in Mauritius to ride him, but he’s got appendicitis and had to undergo an emergency operation. I heard CC’s coming back, so I rang him up and I’m glad he was available.

“It’s worked out perfect for us. CC was great and gave him a nice run in the race where Navarre led. He (Aquitaine) followed Duma before coming home and holding off Fortune Tree.

“Anjou Crown ran really well in third considering he got caught three wide.

“Aquitaine was previously trained by Chris Waller in Australia. We bought all three horses in the Inglis Digital online sales last year and the goal was for them to run in the Selangor Mile.

“We can take him to the Selangor Gold Cup next. Antipodean is back to his best and he’s also going for the Selangor Gold Cup. The 1,600m is probably a bit long for Eruption, 1,400m is probably his ideal.”

Trained by Cheng, Fortune Rising ($8) is now four-from-four after his unbeaten run in the Trinity Selangor Silver (1,300m).

Ridden by de Souza for the first time, the four-year-old son of Alabama Express outsprinted leader Fright (Harmeet Singh Gill) at the 200m to win by 1¼ lengths.

Eight-year-old galloper Joey ($42) nailed newcomer Good Friendship on the line to win the inaugural running of the Hoof Tap Trophy (1,400m) in Ipoh on July 25.

Joey (Lim Shung Uai) after winning the inaugural Hoof Tap Trophy (1,400m) in Ipoh on July 25. PHOTO: HEW FEE KIT

Trainer Kevin Coetzee also saddled Colonel Chief ($24), Fast And Fearless ($19) and Double Draw ($45) to victory.

With Double Draw, it was former equestrian rider Muhammad Hariz who broke the duck at his 29th ride, when the So You Think four-year-old landed the Open Maiden event (1,100m).

Indentured to Brian Dean, the 21-year-old Malaysian apprentice jockey made his riding debut in Ipoh on March 1 and placed seven times before his maiden success.

sharonzhang@sph.com.sg