Another top prize well within Mount Pinatubo’s reach

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Race 1 (1,160m)

(4) JACK’S LEGACY would have benefited from the experience of her encouraging debut second, albeit in a Work Riders’ race, so should be competitive with that run under the belt.

(7) BELLFLOWER ran against winners last time and will pose more of a threat back in a maiden.

Watch the betting on newcomers (3) GREENHILLSOFJAMAICA (5) TOTHEPLACEIBELONG.

Race 2 (1,160m)

(1) GEOSTORM was fancied to run well in a similar contest over track and trip last week but returned with legitimate excuses. His quick reappearance suggests those issues have been ironed out, so he can make amends and is worth another chance.

Newly turned 3YO (6) SHERLOCK HOLMES (gelded) is open to any amount of improvement, so has to command some respect.

(4) SAKURA HANAMI fits a similar profile and will give cheek to her male opposition.

Debut winner (5) TROMPE L’OEIL can keep going the right way.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(1) MRS STORMIATRIX made a winning reappearance in same-sex company at a higher level last time and is open to further improvement with that comeback performance under her belt. She has a six-point penalty to carry against male opposition but should play a leading role.

(7) LONELY AS A CLOUD is holding form and cannot be discounted under a light weight.

Returning (2) PIVOTAL ROLE is respected after a layoff, especially as he appears the pick of the Janse van Vuuren-trained runners on riding bookings.

(5) Banyan is not the worst. Place claims.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(3) MOUNT PINATUBO won a course-and-distance Grade 1 last season. No reason why he cannot score again.

Last-start winner (5) KARATE KID is at the top of his game and remains competitive off a career-high rating.

(2) WHISTLE THE TUNE finished behind the selection Mount Pinatubo in that Grade 1 and is 2.5kg better worse off with that pair. Still a leading hope.

(4) AFRICAN PRIDE fluffed his lines on a recent trip to KZN but is capable of a lot better. It would be best to keep him safe on his Highveld comeback.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(2) CULTURATI did not go unnoticed when finishing sixth of 10 over 1,800m on his handicap debut last time. He races off a reduced rating over a more suitable trip and remains open to improvement, so it could pay to follow his progress.

Consistent hard-knocker (1) DARK SILVER is competitive off his current mark and distance-suited, so should be competitive with the benefit of his rider’s 2.5kg apprentice claim.

(6) GUERILLA WARFARE won when trying this trip for the first time recently and could have more to offer. But (5) DUAL PROPHECY is 2kg better off that rival, so there should not be much separating the pair.

Race 6 (2,000m)

Well-bred (5) MISSION TO MARS cruised to a wide-margin maiden victory over 1,600m recently and being out of a 2,500m Grade 2 winner, this extended trip should be even more to his liking. He is lightly raced and open to any amount of improvement. He will be tested, though, by several hard-knockers.

(7) PRINCE OF KILDARE, runner-up last time in his first start over this trip, (1) THE PLAYBOY BOMBER and (6) APACHE SON all have the means to trouble the selection.

Race 7 (1,600m)

Recent course-and-distance winner (2) SKY PILOT is progressive, so a three-point penalty is unlikely to halt his momentum.

With the benefit of his rider’s 2.5kg apprentice allowance, the biggest challenge could come from consistent class-dropper (1) ORANGE COUNTY.

Runner-up (5) HARUN AL RASHID is weighted to pose more of a threat on these terms.



Hat-trick-seeking (4) WINDING POWER and maturing (8) KNOWMORE have earning potential too.

Race 8 (1,400m)

Well-bred (4) RISING EAGLE confirmed the promise of his 2YO debut against older horses by winning well over 1,160m last time. He is unexposed and open to any amount of improvement over this extended trip, so it could pay to follow his progress.

(6) SPIRIT OF GABZ, another newly turned 3YO, showed enough promise as a juvenile to also acquit himself competitively on handicap debut.

Class-dropper (2) SUNSET WARRIOR and last-start winner (3) LONGSWORD can trouble the 3YO principals.