Another Group 1 sparkler to Diamond Necklace collection

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Outstanding filly demolishes rivals in Nassau Stakes to take unbeaten winning streak to six

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Diamond Necklace (Ryan Moore) leaving her rivals stranded in the Group 1 Nassau Stakes (1,991m) at Goodwood on July 30.

– Diamond Necklace turned on the style to take the £600,000 (S$1 million) Group 1 Nassau Stakes (1,991m) on July 30 with the minimum of fuss and stamp herself as the best three-year-old filly in Europe.

A dual Classic winner in France earlier this season, Diamond Necklace travelled powerfully into contention under a confident Ryan Moore and, when he pushed the button, the response was devastating.

The daughter of St Mark’s Basilica swept past Group 1 scorer Friendly Soul (William Buick) with a furlong to go. She cleared away to win by almost three lengths, with See The Fire (Oisin Murphy) a further five lengths back in third.

Diamond Necklace is now unbeaten in six starts for Aidan O’Brien, including four at the highest level, and could take in some of Europe’s premier middle-distance contests before 2026 is out.

“Diamond Necklace is a lovely filly who has danced every dance. This was up to a mile and a quarter against older fillies,” said O’Brien.

“So we did not really know what was going to happen, but we wanted to put on pace to find out. We did not want a Mickey Mouse race.

“She has options now, whether she stays at a mile and a quarter and goes to the fillies’ race in France, or to Leopardstown or an Arc trial. She has all of those options open to her.

“She goes on soft ground as well as fast ground. She is a great cruiser and progressing well.

“She is very high quality. You can see the way she travels through her races. Ryan was just saying that he was hoping to leave her longer but, when she came out, he had to go on with her because her stride was broken. She has a lot of class.”

When asked about a tilt at France’s greatest race, the Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2,400m) on Oct 4, O’Brien was hopeful.

“It is possible. I do not know how far we ask her to go, and it will depend on everything. But the next run will tell us where she is going to go after that,” he said.

“She loves nice ground and a fast track, so she has lots of options.”

The Irish maestro actually has an embarrassment of riches heading towards the upcoming majors.

“Constitution River will get all the options too. At the moment, he is going to York, so we are looking forward to him,” he said of his other top Coolmore three-year-old colt.

“The lads are never afraid to run against one another, but we will get the next one out of the way and see where we are at.”

Usually sparing in his comments, Moore gave the ultimate compliment when he jumped off Diamond Necklace, describing her as a “proper racing machine”.

“That is the best Diamond Necklace has felt. She is improving with her racing,” said the British champion jockey.

“Aidan said she was up in her weights a bit today, so she is obviously thriving.

“She is classy, very easy really. She travelled smoothly and quickened up well. She is still a little bit idle in front, but she is a proper racing machine.

“She gives you a classy feel. Every time I have ridden her, she has travelled with loads of pace, loads of enthusiasm and she has a turn of foot.

“That is what her father had, a really good turn of foot, and that is evident with her.

“I think 10 furlongs is probably her optimum, But with those classy horses, they do everything right, so there is a chance she would stay further. She would have no trouble dropping back as well. We will see.”

Thady Gosden was happy with Friendly Soul’s brave effort.

“She has run a very nice race. Of course, the winner is a fast-moving exceptional filly, so all credit to her,” said Gosden, who trains in partnership with his father John.

“Friendly Soul ran a very nice race there in second. It is great to have her back over a mile and a quarter. Everything went to plan and she has run a big race.”

GOODWOOD RACECOURSE