Almeraq to make amends at Haydock

Almeraq (Tom Marquand, left) scoring narrowly in a blanket finish to the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (1,200m) at Royal Ascot on June 20. Unplaced at his last run, the William Haggas-trained sprinter aims to make amends in the Group 1 Sprint Cup Stakes (1,200m) at Haydock on Sept 5.

1 Almeraq

Got his career back on track in 2026 following a fall last season, notably with a last-gasp Group 1 victory in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (1,200m) at Royal Ascot. But he does need to bounce back from a dismal run in the Group 1 July Cup (1,200m) at Newmarket last time. If he does, his class makes him very competitive.

2 American Affair

The last two wins of his nine career victories came in Group 1 company at Royal Ascot and Group 2 company at Goodwood. Delivering him at the right time is important but the biggest worry would be very soft ground even though he has won on an easy surface. Doubtful starter.

3 Aramram

Stable a bit short of winners lately, which is a concern. Has progressed from handicap company in 2025, winning a Listed sprint at Doncaster then a close second in a Group 3. Not so good in three runs since.

4 Big Mojo

Trying to become a very rare dual winner of this, following from his impressive success in 2025. Has taken time to hit top gear in 2026 but his Group 3 victory at The Curragh in August will have provided plenty of encouragement for his supporters.

5 James’s Delight

A soft ground specialist who has not had his ideal conditions for a long time but could get them here. His two third placings in a Group 2 and a Group 3 at The Curragh this season were good efforts, considering the surface did not favour him. An outsider with a chance.

6 Kind Of Blue

He needs to bounce back from a poor show last time but he has finished a close runner-up in this for the past two years. An Ascot Group 1 winner on soft ground in 2024 and, if back at his best, comes right into contention for this.

7 Marvelman

Career-best third in the Group 1 City Of York Stakes (1,400m) last time. This trip at an elite level will be new for him but stamina will be required on the expected slow ground, those conditions also in his favour. Chance.

8 Paborus

Winner of five of his nine starts, and that includes a 1,200m Group 3 on Newcastle’s all-weather surface in June. Weakened out of contention in a 1,400m York Group 1 last time. A win looks unlikely.

9 Coppull

Has won twice this season and shaped better than it looked on his other two runs. His latest win – in a Group 2 at Newbury – came over 1,400m but he is equally effective at this trip. May prove best on fast or good ground rather than soft.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club