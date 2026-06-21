Almeraq breaks Japan’s hearts in Jubilee Stakes

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Satono Reve second again as long shot also upsets Joliestar in Royal Ascot’s last day’s G1

Arguably the most riveting finish at the five-day Royal Ascot meeting came in its last Group 1 on Day 5 on June 20, the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (1,200m), with outsider Almeraq (Tom Marquand, left) just touching off second favourite Satono Reve (Ryan Moore, right) by a nose with favourite Joliestar (James McDonald, centre) third another short head away.

– Almeraq broke Japanese racing hearts on June 20, as Satono Reve was runner-up for the second successive year in the £1 million (S$1.7 million) Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes in a thrilling climax to the final day of Royal Ascot.

Satono Reve went down by a nose to $196 outsider Almeraq, who made a remarkable comeback after a terrible fall at York last September.

Indeed, Almeraq’s usual jockey Jim Crowley is still out of action as a result of the fall, but was present to see him put his name up in lights at the historic meeting.

Tom Marquand benefited from Crowley’s misfortune, but his first thoughts were for him.

“I am not just saying this for show, my first thought was for Jim,” said Marquand.

“He and the winner had a horror fall, but it is he who should be aboard this horse. It’s his horse.

“It is as hard as it gets for a jockey seeing horses you normally ride win Group 1’s.”

Crowley took missing out with good grace.

“That is very kind of Tom,” said Crowley.

“It is great to see the horse win, obviously he (Almeraq) hit the ground same as me. It is a great training performance to get him back.”

Almeraq’s trainer William Haggas puffed his cheeks out in relief, as the result was announced after the first four horses home all crossed the line abreast.

Generously, his thoughts were for the Japanese.

“It would have been wonderful if the Japanese had won,” he said. “I mean that as they travel across the world and compete in the great festival here.

“Obviously I am delighted to have won, the fall at York took a long time for him to come back. It’s been gently gently.”

Conversely, Australia boasts a more enviable record at Royal Ascot than Japan, especially in sprints. But neither Joliestar nor Overpass could join their illustrious predecessors Choisir (2003) and Black Caviar (2012) on the Jubilee Stakes honour roll.

Sydney champion trainer Chris Waller, who won the Group 1 King’s Stand (now the King Charles III Stakes) with Nature Strip in 2022, came the nearest with Joliestar (James McDonald) a gallant third a short head away from Satono Reve.

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy set aside a frustrating week to get up on Giavellotto ($43) and edge out Kalpana in an exhilarating finish to the £250,000 Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes (2,400m).

“It’s great my first winner this week,” said Murphy. “When I spoke to the King before racing, he said I had not been on the scoresheet this week and told me to keep going and that gave me motivation.”

The gods were smiling on Murphy as French raider Goliath looked to be looming dangerously but, just as jockey Christophe Soumillon thought he had the prize snared, his stirrup broke.

“When I tried to put my feet backwards to squeeze with my heels, I lost my stirrup on the right side,” said the 45-year-old Belgian.

Ireland’s challenge last week has been spearheaded by Aidan O’Brien and his son Joseph. But Fozzy Stack, son of Tommy who rode Red Rum to his third Grand National success in 1977, has also chipped in with two winners.

After his first with Nola Soul in the Listed Chesham Stakes (1,400m) on June 18, his second came on June 20, as Thesecretadversary (Seamie Heffernan) delighted the bookmakers when he upset the odds to win the £175,000 Group 3 Jersey Stakes (1,400m).

“I was surprised at his odds ($121) as he put in a huge performance in two classics,” said Stack.

“It is lovely to get one winner, two is unbelievable.”

Orthodox ($40) struck in the first as Rossa Ryan stormed clear for an impressive win in the £175,000 Group 2 Norfolk Stakes (1,000m).

“Very impressed,” said Ryan. “I have ridden good colts in the past who were never too far away but this lad got me excited.

“He is green but as laid back as they come and, once I asked him to accelerate, he just took off.

“Clive and I have had a few near misses but luckily we found a nice one and he has done the job.”

It was trainer Clive Cox’s 10th Royal Ascot winner, his first dating back to 2003, and probably the one he is most excited about.

“I am so proud of him, the team and especially Rossa,” said Cox.

“He is really really special this horse.

“It’s a wonderful feeling.” AFP