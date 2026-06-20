All The Rage has major say first-up

Race 1 (1,200m)

(9) ROYAL CLINTON ran an improved race at Kenilworth on May 24. If he repeats that run, he will go very close to winning.

(1) LE TISSIER ran a great third to Diamond Baron last time. He should love the step-up in trip to 1,200m. Will be right there.

(7) UNITED WE STAND finished just over one length behind Autumn Rush on May 31 first-up. She will be much fitter.

(4) WINSTON’S GUARD ran a fair race on debut. Will improve.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(7) MARGATE was beaten six lengths by Tag And Release in the Grade 3 Winter Nursery. Above average potential.

(6) HERITAGE RIDGE has run three excellent races in a row. Big chance on her current form.

(3) TAKE IT AS RED was unlucky in her last start behind Blue Lagoon on May 31. With no weight on her back, she will run super.

(5) HAMPSTEAD HEATH has dropped even further in the ratings. With the right breaks, she will be right there in the finish.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(4) BLIND DATE quickened up well to win a good race on June 2. He will be very hard to beat again.

(1) IN A TIMELY MANNER stayed on to finish just under four lengths behind Chasingtherainbow on May 19. The yard thinks highly of this gelding.

(6) CUTIE PATOOTIE was given a great ride to win well on May 31. She has gone up in the ratings, but she can be tough and competitive.

(2) IT IS MY TIME never runs a bad race. He will be given every chance from a good draw.

Race 4 (1,950m)

(6) BOURBON KING powered away from the field on May 16. Improved with blinkers on. Step-up in trip suits. Big winning chance.

(2) APRIL FOOLS’ DAY did not have much luck last time. Step-up in trip and good draw will give her a winning chance.

(4) WHO IS SHE ran second in the same race as April Fools’ Day last time. She has improved with every start. If she stays the 1,950m trip, she will be competitive.

(5) CAPTAINS ALLIANCE ran a fair race behind Blind Date on June 2. With some luck in running, he will go close to winning.

Race 5 (1,500m)

(1) BENEATH THE CLOUDS ran a nice second to Lark’s Song on May 3. Drops in trip, is drawn in.

(7) APRICITY will be off the speed early before storming home late.

(3) MY ONLY WEAKNESS finished just over one length behind Cutie Patootie last time. Always a chance at this level.

(10) SOUTH OF FRANCE has been rested for 67 days. Won well on April 15. If she overcomes the tricky draw, she will feature.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) CHASINGTHERAINBOW won a smart race on May 19. He will love the step-up in trip to 1,600m. Big say.

(3) GALLIC DREAM finished just over three lengths behind Cafe Culture in the Grade 3 Champagne Stakes on April 27. He will be storming home.

(7) BEWARE THE BOMB has lots of ability. On her best form, she has a huge chance.

(4) PLEASE BE TRUE put in two good runs in a row. No weight on his back. Place chance.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(8) ALL THE RAGE has been rested for 113 days. He finished just under five lengths to Questioning in the Grade 2 Diadem Stakes on Feb 28. Hard to beat if he does not need the run.

(1) THE US OF A ran a terrific race in the Grade 3 Champagne Stakes last time. Top jockey Richard Fourie stays on. Big say.

(2) KING REGENT is slowly starting to work back to his best form. With some luck, he will run on at a decent price.

(3) DEMANDING DAVE is much better than his last run. Can bounce back to his best form.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(6) PALACE GIFT won well on April 18. Apprentice Damyan Pillay gets a good tune out of him. He will be finishing fast.

(4) TROIS SEPT HUIT has been rested for 64 days. Ran second to Palace Gift on April 18. On his current form, he has claims.

(5) WORLDLY ran a great third to Cork Bay on May 3. Trip will be on the short side, but he will be lashing home late.

(2) ALL ABOUT AL won a good race on May 19. His chances must be respected.