All eyes should be on Bangkok Magic third-up

Race 1 (1,200m)

Tricky with a couple of Cape raiders relatively unexposed.

(9) PREDATOR’S CROWN has the widest draw but has put up two smart efforts and has run on the Poly.

(1) BLAZING BELLE may just have needed her last run after a lengthy break. Both her starts have been in the soft, so the Poly should suit.

(8) YEAH BABY was at long odds when make her debut on the Poly but was not far back. She should come on lengths from that first run.

(6) INTERSTELLAR makes her debut and is one to watch.

Race 2 (1,600m)

Wide open.

(4) DANCING IN DEMARK has good Poly form and has a light weight. She should feature prominently.

(7) BLUE POPPY was narrowly beaten first-up on the Poly and has been consistent since. Another in with a strong winning chance.

(3) TREASURE ISLAND is never far back and the drop in trip on the Poly could see her home.

(5) GOLD GOLD BABY was close-up on her Poly debut and now gets first-time blinkers.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(5) PRINCESS TRIPPI has been knocking on the door for some time. She goes well over this course and distance and is the one to beat.

(3) CHIHIRO may just have needed her last run when making her Poly debut. She must have a strong chance if improving on that effort.

(2) CHOOKS KISS is seldom far off the winner and goes well on the Poly. She has a good draw to help her cause.

(7) LADY REGAL improved last time. She may be coming to hand.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(3) EBISU was an easy winner first-up on the Poly and the form has held up. The extra furlong should not be an issue. She can deny the handicap.

The 4YO (1) GOLDEN ANGEL was a beaten favourite last time but has been in good form on the Poly. She gets 4.5kg from Ebisu so there is a lot in her favour.

(6) SESAME was well beaten by Ebisu last time but now gets a 4kg claimer aboard and is 7kg better off for a seven-length beating.

(8) ANOTHER DREAM has been up against stronger lately and showed signs of a return to form last run.

Race 5 (1,400m)

Tricky race.

(3) PEMBURY has not been far back in recent starts but has dropped markedly in the ratings. The blinkers are back on and he gets a 4kg claimer aboard.

(5) NAVAJO DANCER is up in class but goes well on the Poly and has a light weight.

(6) PLEASEDTOSEEYOU is relatively lightly raced and was a beaten favourite over the course and distance last time.

(2) RUN TO RIO was a beaten favourite last run but finished close-up in third.

Race 6 (1,400m)

Wide open.

(1) MEERKAT MOON has the best draw and has improved in blinkers. He was narrowly beaten over the course and distance last time.

(4) SAIL TO THE MOON goes well on the Poly and has been knocking on the door.

(3) WILLIAM OF ORANGE has shown up well in two post maiden efforts on the Poly. He has drawn well and the stable is in form.

(9) MUSIC IS LIFE has the widest draw but ran a cracker under an inexperienced apprentice last start. He is seldom far back.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) BANGKOK MAGIC is a two-year-old taking on older horses but won well second time out. He does face stronger but shed his maiden with authority.

(5) SEVEN NO TRUMP makes his local debut on the poly but boasts some useful Cape form over the trip and is one to watch.

(6) UNITED NATION is a poly specialist but does appear to be tested over this trip.

(3) RED BOMBER has started favourite at his last two but has been close-up in both. He should be right there again.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(6) VICTORY RAIL goes well over the course and distance and was less than two lengths back in fourth last time. With the apprentice claim, he has a winning chance.

(8) CAPPELLINO has good form over the course and distance and finished a close-up second to (10) BLESS ME FRED last time. He is 1.5kg better off, so the tables should be turned.

One can never write off the Dennis Bosch-trained (3) TRAFALGAR SQUARE, who has been consistent under big weights and should be competitive again.