Alklothani should keep ball rolling

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Hard to foresee a threat to prelude winner in 3YO highlight at King Khalid racecourse

Alklothani (Adel Alfouraidi) winning the JCSA Sprint Cup Prep (1,200m) in Taif on Aug 15. The three-year-old gelding will be favoured to frank that form in the JCSA Sprint Cup over the same course and distance on Sept 11.

Race 1 (1,200m)

(3) Barq Almuhamadia stuck on well to finish fourth of 17 over track and trip a fortnight ago, two places behind Naseem Alnafel. Races off the same terms but may get a slightly better run through in this smaller field.

(1) Naseem Alnafel is a runner-up at this level over course and distance two weeks ago. Left on the same mark of 70 and should go close from a good draw.

(6) Mowasa recorded his second career success in a 0-65 handicap over 1,400m here in August. Given a 4lb rise for that win and now drops in trip, but has to play a major role.

(2) Artajil is a dual winner at Riyadh last season over 1,200m-1,400m. Returned with a fine third in a 0-75 handicap here two weeks ago. Should not be far away on that evidence.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(4) Ana Aljonubiyah is an unexposed filly who is yet to add to her debut course-and-distance success from last season. Runner-up in this grade last time when nabbed late and may finally break through again.

(2) Tolfit was placed on all three starts here last season before proving inconsistent throughout the Riyadh campaign. Returns from a seven-month break but has the talent to go close.

(1) Ma’aha Allah recorded back-to-back victories at Riyadh in the space of 16 days in January. Winless since but knocking at the door here this summer.

(11) Moqantarah was seventh of 18 when failing to get home over 1,600m in August. Drops in trip and could have outside claims.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(12) Allah Yahyiha built on a promising debut effort when third of 17 to finish in the runner-up spot over 1,200m two weeks ago. Knocking on the door and could break through.

(14) Dahmat Alwadi ran home powerfully to finish second to a smart type over 1,400m here a fortnight ago. Definite claims now back up to 1,600m.

(1) Abo Almisk plugged on to pass tired rivals when fifth of 17 on debut over 1,400m. This colt should be suited by this step-up in distance.

(5) Molham Wattan is an unraced Instagrand colt out of a US-bred mare who won five times. Interesting debutant.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(6) Ma Sahab is an unraced McKinzie colt out of a US-bred mare who won three times. Purchased for US$200,000 (S$253,000) and now makes his debut.

(8) Qasoura pitched in at the deep end on debut when eighth of nine in the Taif Sprint Cup. Drops in grade here and remains an unknown quantity.

(7) Mustabaq is an unraced Destin colt out of an unraced local-bred mare. Draws well and cannot be dismissed.

(4) Ashaaq is an unraced Global Campaign colt out of a US-bred mare who won three times. Interesting pedigree.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) Massyon Almoghtrah finished a distant fourth behind runaway winner Thayaf on debut at Riyadh in December. Will not need to be a world-beater to get off the mark.

(1) CR Seven looked to be coming with a winning run over 2,000m last week but weakened late on. Drops back in distance, which should help, and is turned out quickly.

(6) Tho Alwajah showed ability when third of 14 on debut over 1,400m here in 2025. Has not seemingly progressed since but cannot be discounted.

(4) Moth’hen has three respectable maiden efforts around a poor run in Cup company. Not without a chance back at this level but unproven at this venue.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(6) Hhafza was an impressive debut winner over 1,200m who finished fourth of 18 in the King Faisal Cup trial. Should be tough to beat if he stays this trip better.

(2) Ajmal Abu Alawaid was second of nine in a maiden over track and trip on his penultimate outing. Fifth in the King Faisal Cup trial last time and should not be far away.

(10) Shilwan was a runner-up to the talented Maowal Almuntakhaba on debut and should not be far away granted further improvement.

(17) M N Njmah was fourth of 18 in a course-and-distance conditions event in August. Not without claims albeit now facing the boys.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(15) Alwaa was eighth of 18 in a 1,600m Cup race in July, when she took her losing streak to 15. She possesses the best overall profile but the bar is set pretty low.

(8) Bin Fehran has not won in 12 attempts but did finish second in a 19-runner field over this trip at Riyadh in January, so stamina is assured.

(14) Zakher Crown is a lightly raced type with decent form in the context of this race. However, he has not been seen since December 2024, so expectations have to be lowered.

(2) Al Qaid is a major contender on official ratings but he did not stay on his sole previous try at this distance in September 2025.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(3) Midhaas was a runner-up in a 0-85 handicap over course and distance in August. Hit with a 4lb rise but now runs at a lower level, so has to be given a chance.

(9) Hammzah made a quiet return to the track when 15th of 18 at a lower level than this in July, but has the backform to be much more competitive.

(1) Dubameen was a course winner who has run fairly in three starts here this season. Returns to her last winning mark of 80, so cannot be discounted, but would prefer to run over shorter.

(4) Nahar Alshadaid bolted up in a 2,000m sales race at Riyadh in January and has not been seen since. Makes handicap debut.

Race 9 (2,000m) Best Bet

(5) Ershan was runner-up on both starts here this season in Open and Cup company. Not the strongest of stayers at the distance but handles it better than most. Rates the horse to beat.

(11) Saloum Al Khalediah made a winning reappearance in a 1,400m Open in July and has subsequently fared well at higher levels. Stamina concerns but an obvious win contender.

(3) Angad Al Khalediah plugged on to finish second of 16 in a 1,600m Open here a fortnight ago. Tailed off over track and trip prior but has every chance of getting back to form.

(1) Al Hemroor is a strong-staying type who has been unsuited by dropping down to 1,600m for two starts this season. Likely to improve over this trip but entered at a tough level.

Race 10 (1,200m)

(4) Alklothani is a strong traveller with plenty of ability. Won the JCSA Sprint Cup trial here in August. Should go close once again.

(2) Aez Alkhatir is a speedy three-time winner who looks to back up his victory in the Alhada Cup from August. Has joined leading connections since and will be tough to hold.

(1) Aba Almae’aly overcame a wide trip to make a winning return here over 1,400m in August. Yet to win over this shorter sprinting distance but he has to be shortlisted.

(6) Alqasstteli is yet to win in seven attempts despite being a model of consistency in maiden company. Not totally ruled out.

Race 11 (1,600m)

(9) Ratam was comfortably beaten when second of 13 over 1,400m here three weeks ago. That form is solid, however, and there is more improvement to come.

(13) Wafi Alkheir ran to a pretty high level in 2025 and would have the measure of these rivals if he repeats it. Fifth of 18 on his return in August and now gets the leading local rider on.

(8) Oslo is a long-standing eight-race maiden who has the ability to find his way into the places.

(19) Mustamsik is a strong-staying gelding who finished third of 19 in a weak 1,800m maiden at Riyadh in December. Clear form chance but only problem is he has not run for nine months.

Comments courtesy of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia