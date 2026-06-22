Abounding in confidence ahead of Tattersall’s Tiara bid

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After Startantes in 2022, trainer Heathcote aims for 2nd win in Australia’s last Group 1

Abounding (Tim Clark) winning the Group 3 BRC Sprint (1,350m) at Doomben on May 23. She subsequently failed in the Group 2 Stradbroke Handicap (1,400m) at Eagle Farm but will now line up in the Group 1 Tattersall's Tiara over the same course and distance on June 27.

– Bright, shiny, dappled, and if you were able to list golden as a colour of a horse’s coat, Abounding looked just that when paraded at Robert Heathcote’s stable before the Group 1 Stradbroke Handicap (1,400m) on June 13.

That race, though, was not to be the one as the Rich Enuff mare ran 14th of 18. It was a let-down from her lead-up narrow win in the Group 3 BRC Sprint (1,350m) in Doomben on May 23.

In winning the Brisbane sprint, Abounding became the first mare to do so since Red Tracer in 2010.

Heathcote has now set the seven-time winner towards the Group 1 Tattersall’s Tiara (1,400m), Australia’s last Group 1 for the season at Eagle Farm on June 27.

The A$700,000 (S$630,000) feature for fillies and mares presents the chance for the five-year-old to go one better than her second placing in 2025.

“She’s always been a good type and she’s healthy and she’s happy,” said Heathcote, who won the Tatts Tiara with Startantes in 2022.

“She’s eaten well and she’s working well. We’d aimed for this even when I took her down to Sydney in March; we just wanted to put a fitness run into her and to freshen her up for the carnival.”

Though Abounding did not shine in the Stradbroke, she finished only six lengths off the winner Spicy Martini, and there were also excuses on the heavy surface.

“The Stradbroke was a speed bump on an unsuitable track for her but I think she ran okay,” said Heathcote. “She’s done well and we haven’t done much with her since that run as that would have topped her off fitness-wise.

“I just hope we get a track that is not too wet. I think it is a mistake that a lot of people make with Eagle Farm track in that when it gets wet it shouldn’t be graded soft 5 or 6, or heavy 8 or 9.

“It should be the amount of shiftiness as it gets so shifty. Either a horse can handle that or they can’t.

“If we get a good 4 or a soft 5, I think she can go one better than last year.”

With gun Sydney jockey Tim Clark riding that day, the pair will reunite for the Tatts Tiara where Abounding is rated a 6-1 chance in all-in markets.

“Tim knows his stuff and they just get the job done, those top Sydney boys,” added Heathcote.

Victorian galloper She’s Got Pizzazz was the 3-1 race favourite prior to the release of nominations on June 22 but will not face the Eagle Farm starter on June 27.

The Grahame Begg-trained Splash Back – also from Victoria – now holds current favouritism at 17-5. SKY RACING WORLD