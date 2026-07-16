A Mega force to reckon with at Sungai Besi

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Mega Maximus (Ruzaini Supien) at a barrier trial win at Sungai Besi on March 3. The Star Turn grey has since gone on to win two actual races at the same track, including a dead heat on June 7.

On the morning of July 15, when slow work seemed to be the order of the day, Mega Maximus bucked the trend by going against the clock.

Sent out with stablemate Lucky Mega, the pair stopped the clock at 37.5sec for the sharp 600m.

It was a strong showing put up by Nick Selvan’s pair of three-year-olds, but the question is whether it will be good enough to test or even tease the quintet of Bankers’ (four from Johnny Lim Boon Thong and one from Tiang Kim Choi) in the feature race of the weekend, the 3YO Mile Championship (1,600m) at Sungai Besi on July 19.

Two of Lim’s three Bankers’ came under the spotlight on the morning of July 14 – Banker’s Boss and Banker’s Warrior who worked up a storm on the training track, while the third, Banker’s Dividend – a debut third on July 5 – also breezed up well.

Tiang’s duo of Fortune Banker’s and Banker’s Legend also ambled out pleasantly in a barrier practice.

But, the “bankers” might have to work real hard for the win if the work put in by the Mega Captain Stable pair was anything to go by, especially Mega Maximus as Lucky Mega will not contest the 3YO feature in the end.

Selvan will instead saddle the much-improved Mega First, while the owner also has Mega Crusader, Mega Skye and emergency acceptor Mega Fortune from other yards.

To date, Mega Maximus has been as honest as they come. Since arriving on Feb 14, 2025, Selvan has entered this son of Star Turn for 10 races, beginning on Sept 14 and Mega Maximus missed making the board on just two occasions.

He notched up his first win on May 10 when he scored a narrow victory in Class 5 company over the 1,400m.

Just to prove that it was not a flash in the pan he dead-heated with Merovingian in a Class 4 race over a similar trip at his very next start.

Last time on June 28, he had to settle for third after enduring a horrid passage over the 1,500m. On two occasions from the 300m, he was tightened for room and had to switch out for clear running.

He eventually finished 2½ lengths behind the winner Aquitaine.

Earlier in the 12-race programme, Selvan could have another photo opportunity when Our Secret Weapon lines up for the second event of the day, a Class 5A over 1,150m.

A true veteran, Our Secret Weapon will be having his 82nd start, and his connections will be hoping for an 11th win from their Outreach eight-year-old, the first four coming during his tenure with Donna Logan at Kranji.

In a training gallop on July 15, Our Secret Weapon was not asked to do more than what was necessary, and ran the 600m in 40sec.

At his last start in a 1,200m race on July 5, Our Secret Weapon adopted his usual tactics and attempted to rule the roost with a front-running show.

He was all but home until collared in the closing stages by Dontellmywife and Silver Silver. He eventually settled for third spot.

He drops back ever so slightly to 1,150m on July 19, which should suit him just fine. So, do not let his age be a negative factor when you are thumbing through the card.

Also running into a rich vein of form is Red Sun, who worked like a good horse when covering the 600m in a breezy 40.2sec.

The Ooi Chin Chin-trained galloper’s last of five victories was posted on April 26. He has since had four outings which produced a third and a fourth, which was commendable.

Ridden by his regular partner, Khaw Choon Kit, Red Sun hung out in the straight and proved difficult to ride.

However, Khaw straightened him out, pointed him in the direction of the post and the Highly Recommended six-year-old managed to fill that fourth spot.

Finally, from the training track on July 15 there was the evergreen Billy Elliot.

Another one who does not seem to realise that he is a nine-year-old, Billy Elliot ran out the 600m in 39sec. Aify Yahaya was the man in the saddle.

Owned by the India Horse Club Stable and trained by Siva Kumar, Billy Elliot has been sparingly raced and his assignment on July 19 will be just his third start since his last win on March 8.

Class 2 looks testing for the old chap but Billy Elliot could be worth bearing in mind in those interesting novelty wagers.

brian@sph.com.sg