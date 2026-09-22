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– Famous owner and breeder Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has died on Sept 21 at the age of 76.

Following his death, the Dubai Ruler’s Court has declared 10 days of mourning across the emirate.

The younger brother of Sheikh Mohammed – the ruler of Dubai and founder of Godolphin – Sheikh Ahmed was best known for his association with dominant middle-distance hero Mtoto, who landed the Coral-Eclipse and the Prince of Wales’s Stakes twice, as well as the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes in the late 1980s.

Sheikh Ahmed, founder of the Jebel Ali racecourse, continued to enjoy international success with his renowned yellow and black epaulettes silks until his death.

In 2026, Almaqam achieved a landmark first Group 1 victory in the Tattersalls Gold Cup.

The progressive four-year-old Saddaad also claimed his maiden top-level success in the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Baden.

Sheikh Ahmed also owned Addeybb, who made his mark in Australia when winning the Group 1 Ranvet Stakes in 2020 and the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes twice in 2020 and 2021.

The Dubai Racing Club (DRC) has released a statement to remember the leading figure in United Arab Emirates racing.

“A distinguished figure in the UAE, his remarkable legacy spans decades of contribution to the nation, with an enduring impact on sport, equestrianism and horse racing,” said DRC.

“His life was defined by dedication and service to his country, leaving a legacy that will remain an important part in the UAE’s sporting and national history.” RACING AND SPORTS