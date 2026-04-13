Rachel Wall should land the spoils in easier grade

Race 1 (1,200m)

(10) NORTHUMBERLAND finished third over the track and trip on debut. With that experience under the belt and natural improvement expected, it could pay to follow his progress.

Well-bred newcomers (11) RAPTOR KING and (12) SANDS OF VALHALLA are worth a market check and could pose a threat, especially if the betting speaks in their favour.

Keep an eye on the Australian-bred import, (9) MICRO JET too.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) ALICE B TOKLAS caught the eye when a fast-finishing third on debut over this course and distance. She would have benefited from that experience and would not need to improve much to confirm that promise and open her account.

Newcomer (2) ARROGANCE is a well-bred filly that is worth a market check on debut. Follow the betting moves.

(5) PLATINUM SHAY has a bit to find on her previous form but is weighted to pose more of a threat on 2.5kg better terms.

(7) STORM AVALANCHE is another filly making her debut. Watch her.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(1) ROYALE JACKET has consistency and experience over the distance, so these could give him the edge.

(3) POMPEII SHIELD finished behind the selection last time and has been costly to follow recently, but he is open to improvement over this extended trip, so he could reward supporters.

(6) ASIAH’S TIARA improved well when she finished second last time, so she ought to have a say in the outcome with the headgear worn that day retained. Jockey Trent Mayhew takes the ride.

Trainer Lucky Houdalakis’ (4) TWELFTH OF NEVER has more scope than most and was not far off in her three recent runs, so the 3YO filly cannot be underestimated either.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(5) VIXENINTHEVINEYARD and (4) COOL REGGAE are closely matched on the form of their recent meetings. Both have the credentials to fight out the finish, though they could be vulnerable to less-exposed younger rivals.

(7) BE MY FATE and stablemate (1) CHARIKLO should make their presence felt too, as the step-up to this trip will likely unlock further improvement.

Race 5 (2,400m)

(3) DAMOVA, even as a 7YO mare, looked better than ever when winning over this trip last time. She won a little easier than the margin of victory suggests, so a five-point penalty may not be enough to prevent her from following up off a career-high mark.

Runner-up (2) ONE MORE STAR is 1kg better off, so he should pose a threat again.

Last-start winner (5) FUTUREWOLFF and class-dropper (1) BATTLEGROUND will fight out the minors.

Race 6 (1,400m)

A six-point penalty for that last-start victory tilts the scales in favour of (1) KING HARALD, who beat (2) GOLDEN OPERATOR in an earlier meeting over 1,600m, and is weighted to confirm that superiority on 0.5kg better terms. The latter impressed when winning in first-time blinkers over a similar trip recently, and the Sean Tarry-trained 3YO remains open to further improvement with the headgear retained.

(3) WILD INTENT is slung in under the conditions but unlikely to be fully tuned after a 136-day absence.

(4) ECHO CHECK is lightly raced and could improve to get his career back on track.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) RACHEL WALL finished an eye-catching third on her re-appearance in a Grade 3 event over 1,160m last time and a repeat of that performance off an unchanged mark, with improved fitness on her side, should suffice at this level.

(3) CALANTHA is held on that form but better off on the revised weight terms. She could also improve with blinkers fitted for the first time.

(6) ROAMING SPIRIT, (7) BLIZZARD SNOW, and the returning (5) GREEN FLASH have the means to make their presence felt too.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(2) MISS NOVAX has a good record over the 1,200m, so she will relish dropping back to this trip. She should fight out the finish eased in grade off a slightly lower rating under jockey Muzi Yeni.

(1) CAROLINE ISLAND concedes weight to all but will likely play a leading role back in same-sex company off a reduced mark. Include her in all bets.



(7) LOVABLE and (3) WISE COUNSEL have more scope than most and could get into the picture with any improvement.