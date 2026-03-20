Rachel Wall can bounce back from last-start defeat

Race 1 (1,160m)

(1) CHARMING CHEETAH stayed on to win a Listed race over a similar trip. Should be able to win again.

(3) TRAJANUS has a bit to find on official ratings but has shown enough to be competitive.

(2) ZALATORIS was beaten by Charming Cheetah. Go close.



Returning (4) VICTORY IN ORLEANS is unexposed and open to any amount of improvement in her first for the new stable.

Race 2 (1,160m)

(1) KAVADY and (2) QUEEN LEILA confirmed the promise of their debuts by winning next time out, and both have had that form franked by subsequent winners.

(5) OCEAN MISTRESS receives 3kg from those rivals. Should improve after a debut second.

(6) RUBY WHISPER has the form and experience to make her presence felt too.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(2) CAPTAIN’S ANGEL was doing some good work late behind Red Spice on debut. With natural improvement expected, he will be hard to beat from a neat draw.

(1) LE CONCIERGE has been rested for 105 days. He ran a lovely race on debut behind Catwalk King at Kenilworth. Will love the step-up to 1,400m.

(6) FROM THE ISLAND has run two nice races in succession. If he gets some luck in running from a tricky draw, he should finish among the places.

(5) HERO’S JOURNEY was a touch disappointing behind his stable companion on Feb 4. Chance if he brings his debut run to the track.

Race 4 (1,160m)

Stablemates (3) TURN IT UP and (2) STATUS SYMBOL won after promising debuts. The former fared better and appears the pick of the pair on riding engagements.

(4) GONE COLD caught the eye on debut and should make his presence felt.

(1) SPIRIT OF GABZ may have needed his last start in a Listed race and could pose more of a threat at this level.

Race 5 (1,250m)

(1) RHYTHM KING gets blinkers off, a 4kg claim, and has drawn one. He will be hard to fetch late.

(3) FORTUNE ONE stayed on for second to Trois Sept Huit in his last start. Go close.

(6) WEDDING VOW finished like a rocket behind Winter In Auckland on Feb 11. On that run, she can trouble them all in the finish.

(8) CRAZY LITTLE THING has run two excellent races in succession. With some luck from a tricky draw, she will run a big race.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) UTSAAH produced a career-best second in first-time blinkers (retained) over this trip and a repeat of that could suffice.

Both (3) MADE TO MEASURE and (2) NICHOLSON LANDING fit similar profiles after last-start runners-up finishes.

(5) BE MY FATE did not go unnoticed on debut and could have a say on her reappearance.

Race 7 (1,600m)



(4) MERCENARY stayed on nicely for third behind Prairie Dawn at Durbanville on Jan 21. He will go close to winning.

(5) TRIP TO CAMELOT would have needed his last run when second to Money Extractor. Will strip fitter. He can win a race like this quite easily.

(8) SPANISH VERSE only found Tunguska too good in his last start at Kenilworth. The drop in trip to 1,600m will be no problem.

(7) MASTERONTHEMOON ran a much better race behind Fast Train last time. Will love the step-up in trip to 1,600m.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(1) GIMMETHESPOTLIGHT was a beaten favourite last time. Longer run-in to the Standside track and inside gate will suit better.

(5) POMPEII SHIELD has the form and experience to pick up the pieces if the selection fluffs his lines again.

Returning (7) MASTER BUDDY has earning potential too.

(4) MILLENNIUM WARRIOR should not be ignored.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(4) VIXENS WAR has run two lovely races in succession. Good form and good draw.

(2) KITUBA will love the step-up to 1,600m. From a neat draw, she will run a big race.

(9) PACIFIC WATERS will need some luck from a tricky draw. If the gaps open at the right time, she will be among the places.

(7) FATE OF PACE ran a much better race behind her stable companion on March 4. If she brings that form, she will be competitive.

Race 10 (2,400m)

Last-start winner (1) JORDAN remains competitive under a resultant penalty.

(2) POPLAR PARK was not disgraced in a fillies’ Listed race last time. Keep safe at this level.

(4) ONE MORE STAR could have more to offer stretching out to this trip for the first time.

(8) COPPER PLATE can make his presence felt.

Race 11 (1,400m)



(4) KING’S QUEST was given four points for a win on March 4. The yard thinks highly of him, he can definitely win again.

(3) CARRIACOU ran a nice third to Boogiefied on Feb 14. Loves this track and trip.

(6) CLARK GRISWOLD won his maiden impressively at Kenilworth on Nov 10. Rested and gelded. If he does not need the run back, he will be right there.

(5) KLIPTOWN finished like a rocket in his last start behind Spirit on Feb 22. Watch him closely from a nice draw.

Race 12 (1,160m)

(4) RACHEL WALL fluffed her lines last time but can improve on her reappearance.

(5) POBLANO, (7) FROZEN FANTASY and Eastern Cape raider (6) SONG OF MYSELF are also consistent sprinters with the means to play leading roles.

Last-start winner (8) CALANTHA remains competitive under a penalty.

Race 13 (1,250m)

(3) WINTER PEARL has dropped one point in the ratings from his last run on Feb 22. He will be very hard to beat.

(8) GRAVITY will be switched off early from a wide draw, and he will be storming home late.

(4) PRINCE OF TIBET is much better than his last start on Feb 28. The drop to 1,250m is no issue.

(5) JET A ONE ran a cracker behind Sooty on Feb 11. If he brings that run to the track again, he could surprise them all.

Race 14 (1,600m)

(5) BOOM BOOM scored a last-start Polytrack win. Switch to turf under a two-point penalty should not prevent another forward run.

(6) TOO LATE MY MATE and (3) ART NOUVEAU are consistent performers capable of better than their last starts suggest.

(4) BACK FROM WAR bounced back to form last time and could get into the picture if confirming that improvement.

Race 15 (1,250m)

(2) ABSOLUTELY YES ran a big race in the Winchester Sprint Cup on Jan 31. If he relaxes early, he will be hard to beat from a good draw.

(5) NORDIC CHIEF did not stay 1,600m in his last start on Feb 22. Blinkers on, and he drops in trip to 1,250m. Danger.

(6) SCOTTISH KISS was only beaten just over one length by Snow Pilot on Jan 31. He will enjoy the drop in trip.

(4) OBJET D’ART was a touch unlucky in his last start behind Spirit. Not the finished article just yet, but keep a close eye on him.

Race 16 (1,160m)

Veteran (1) WILLIAM ROBERTSON won under a big weight recently over 1,000m. He should fight out the finish off an unchanged mark.

Female rivals (4) RODEO DRIVE (last-start winner) and (5) MINOGUE will have no issue dropping back to a sprint trip, and both are weighted to be competitive.

(10) RAFA BAY has a bit to find on official ratings but keep in mind under light weights.

Race 17 (1,600m)



(6) WHO IS SHE has good form. The drop in trip to 1,600m will help her chances. Goes in with a massive chance.

(7) AUTUMN RUSH finished just over four lengths behind Vivo Per Lei on March 4. Step-up in trip to 1,600m will help.

(8) EPERNAY has run two fair races in a row. She will love the step-up in trip. Drawn sticky, but she will be competitive.

(5) WOMAN IN GOLD will need to improve to win a race like this.