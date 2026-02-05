Queue Wing set to take flight again

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,000m)

Alan Greeff has two nice fillies. Stable jockey Richard Fourie is on Fire Away filly (2) CASPERITA.

In-form rider Andrew Fortune is on the Rafeef filly (6) ROCK ME MAMA. Can show up on the day.

(3) ETERNAL SPIRIT is a Master Of My Fate filly for Dean Smith, winner already with 2yos.

(4) ON THE OUTSIDE has claims.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(10) WINTERONTHEGREEN makes her local debut. She is a low-rated filly but has run some decent races in the Western Cape.

(6) HERE COMES JOHNNY made a good local debut and could be ready to score.

(9) THE SCARLET CAT can improve after a change of trainer and a local debut.

(4) TITTLEMOUSE is a Fire Away filly who will represent the Greeff-Fourie team.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(7) ATLANTIC PEARL is ready to open her account. Course and distance suit her.

(10) ENDIZAYO has claims.

(5) ICONIC WINTER and (6) TIMELINE are both holding form and could make the frame.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(3) LEBOMBO GOLD has been a disappointment in the Western Cape but she can win this.

(2) XTINES PRINCESS makes her local debut and is well-bred. She can be a real threat to these rivals.

(1) LANA VIEW is battling to shed her maiden tag but she is in good form and can contest the finish.

(4) WITCHING HOUR has been disappointing of late but is quite capable of making the frame.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(6) GALILEO STAR has won two of his five starts and is improving.

(7) ALESIA’S LOVE ran on strongly last time and can be a threat.

(4) FOREST SPY and (5) TINTAMARRE have beaten better fields than this earlier in the season.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) FAIRY KNIGHT should prove hard to beat. He is weighted to win this race very easily.

(2) GUY GIBSON is talented, but has been a hard horse to win with. Fortune is at his best with horses like that, so he must be respected.

(3) USA’S HOPE is talented and consistent, so should be involved with the finish.

(5) CHAMPONELLE has been unreliable but can earn some money.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(3) PEDRO has been unreliable of late, but is course and distance suited and could be a threat.

(6) ELUSIVE BLACK was a very easy recent maiden winner. Might prove better than his merit rating.

(7) GUARDING THE WALL and (12) MR BELVEDERE are others to consider for exotic permutations.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(4) HIGHER LOVE has improved on Poly and was narrowly beaten last outing from a wide draw.

(7) SAUDI SWEEP was disappointing on the Scottsville turf last start after three promising efforts for her new stable.

(5) WHATASTAR makes her local debut. Her recent Cape form has been over further but she looks capable of big improvement.

(6) WINDING POWER improved last run and has a useful claiming apprentice aboard.

Race 9 (1,800m)

(7) SKYLINE BELL improved at just her second outing. She makes her Poly debut but can show further improvement.

(1) PRAISE DE LA REY appears to have come to hand.

(2) SKIPPER O’MALLEY finished narrowly ahead of Skyline Bell when they met.

(3) DREAM DECISION is lightly raced and has not been far back at her last two. The step-up in distance could suit.

Race 10 (1,600m)

(11) BLACK PLATINA goes well over course and distance and should be involved in the finish.

(12) LEVITATOR has the widest draw. He steps up in trip but is back on his preferred surface.

(10) TAKEYOURBESTSHOT is overdue for a win. However, he has been rested and has drawn 10 out of 10 for the fourth consecutive time.

(5) ROCK ME BABY made headway with first-time blinkers. Step-up in trip could suit.

Race 11 (1,400m)

(1) RAHHABBA has come on well at her last two since arriving in KZN. She has the best of the draws.

(2) HAPPY FORTUNE’s last two wins were over the trip. Rachel Venniker’s claim will help.

(3) YOUR LADYSHIP has been up and down in distance but showed up well last run over shorter and Callan Murray stays aboard.

(6) DE VLUGGE is seldom out of the money and switches to the Poly. Should go well again.

Race 12 (1,400m)

(7) AMAFORT is overdue and has run two promising races over course and distance of late.

(8) MYSTIQUE ROUGE was a close-up second behind (1) IZIBULO last time. She is now 1kg better off in the handicap and can turn the tables.

(6) STRUTTING was a recent maiden winner but has shown some potential. However, she does shoulder top weight.

Race 13 (1,400m)

(9) QUEUE WING has run well since being tried in blinkers. He has gone close over course and distance. Handy galloping weight.

(1) WILD AT WAR won over the distance last time and has gone close on the Poly. Smart draw.

(6) CLEVER TREVOR is lightly raced and has had one sprint since arriving from the Highveld. He can come on from that.

(5) FUTURE FLO steps up in trip and is a solid handicapper.

Race 14 (1,000m)

(9) UNITED NATION is unbeaten in four starts on the Poly. Darryl Moore looks to have picked the right race for five on the bounce as he carries a handy weight.

(3) UMZINGELI WENYATHI won first-up on Poly and finished out of the money only once in nine starts.

(1) GOOD TRAVELLER loves the Poly and got up to win narrowly last run. May prefer 200m further.

(4) JET LEGACY won his last two over the trip on Scottsville turf and is back on Poly in good form.

Race 15 (1,200m)

(1) ACACIA’S BLOSSOM has dropped in trip at her last two and went close over course and distance at her penultimate start.

(5) ROCK MUSIC has improved and now faces some well exposed older handicappers.

(6) ULTRA QUICK has been racing over a little further but with Keagan de Melo staying aboard, it may have been the advice to try shorter.

(7) INDECENT PROPOSAL is in good form over course and distance.