Questioning should have all the answers in Drill Hall

Race 1 (1,400m)

(4) TAX FREE made promising improvement at her second start behind the progressive Alice B Toklas.

(2) ME AND YOU is worth including in your calculations.

(11) ICEBERG ROSE has a wide draw but made good improvement second time out.

(3) RED HOT MISS will prefer this trip after a promising sprint debut.

(6) MOSAIC WORLD found market support in a promising debut and should improve.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(1) GORGEOUS DUDE is in form. Best course and distance and gets best of the draws.

(6) BANK STREET faces a big drop in class. Enjoys the Poly.

(4) SEND ME improved in blinkers. Fair weight.

(10) KIMBALL O’HARA is down in class and form has been franked.

Race 3 (1,000m)

Many first timers.

(2) KUDIKARAN finished last in a four-horse SA Nursery field but was not far back.

(8) RED HOT GUY was close-up in a promising debut and should benefit from the run.

(4) LIGHTINTHEWOODS was a distant second on debut but is sure to come on from that outing. Takes on males.

(1) SCOTS WAE HAE looks the pick of the Hollywood runners, judged on jockey bookings.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(5) BOURBON’S BEAST goes well this course and distance. Last two were in the soft.

(7) GOOD OMEN is overdue. Beaten favourite last run and can make amends.

(10) KAZ FROM ALCATRAZ was beaten by a promising colt last run. Takes on older runners but looks promising.

Stable companion (9) HARPA takes on males but is well weighted and can spring a bit of an upset.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(1) QUESTIONING won well last time. The extra 200m in the Grade 2 Drill Hall Stakes will not trouble him, from the best of the draws.

(2) GLADATORIAN is back on his favourite course and won in 2025, beating See It Again.

(6) OUTLAW KING has consistent Cape form and has won over the distance.

(7) CATS PAJAMAS made the required improvement in blinkers when winning the Hawaii Stakes. He meets stronger but he is still improving.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(8) WISH LIST won the Cape Derby, beating males. She may prefer it a touch further.

(5) QUICKSTEPGAL was beaten by the weight last run. She can add to her Cape Fillies Guineas victory.

(2) PRINCESS OF GAUL arrived from the Cape in good form, winning her last start. She should be a contender from a handy gate.

(10) BEACH VERSE has excellent form in linkers but does jump in class.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(3) TIN PAN ALLEY got a hefty rating hike for his last win in the Grade 1 HF Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes. Keagan De Melo is two-from-two and a repeat run should see him hard to beat.

(6) ONE EYE ON VEGAS is never out of the money and should be a strong contender.

There is little between (10) HAPPY VERSE and (8) STAR MAJOR on their last two encounters.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(9) ROSE WOOTT surprised in first-time blinkers. Lightly raced, she may still be under the handicappers’ radar and has a handy galloping weight.

(4) LADYOFDISTINCTION has yet to finish out of the money. This is her peak run after a short break.

(5) GERBERA was a good second when taking on males last run, behind former Grade 2 Golden Horseshoe winner Chronicle King.

(8) RAHHABBA is in mustard form and had Ladyofdistinction behind her at her last two wins. They now meet at level weights.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(10) O’TENIKWA looks well in at the weights. He is a smart sprinter and should feature.

(6) TAXI TO THE MOON has run two smart races in top company at his last two and should be right there again.

(11) I AM GIANT did not put a foot wrong in the Cape against the best sprinter around. This weight could find him out.

(2) WINDS OF CHANGE is not without claims in this open race.

Race 10 (400m)

(7) INAFIX has a light weight and first-time blinkers.

(8) ZOOMBOMER has come to hand and has only 48kg to shoulder.

(6) LUHAMBA PHAMBILI has been up against stronger company lately but gives away plenty of weight.

(4) ARVERNI PRINCESS is in good form and is another with a light weight.