Quest For The Best looks a standout in the last

RACE 1 (1,100M)

(6) FRANZ LEHAR won well on debut and represents decent form lines. This smart son of Querari could be anything. (3) SLIM JANNIE was not far from Franz Lehar on debut and placed in his last start, so is the obvious danger. (8) VARIETY FAIR will improve from a decent enough debut with a strong rider who is in great form. (1) RULERSHIP was thrown in at the deep end in his last start when placed in a feature, so he is a must include in quartets.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(7) PETIT VERDOT made a decent debut and rates as the one to beat with improvement after a run under the belt. (5) VICTORY BELLE is lightly raced and should improve. (9) ISN'T SHE BONNY is speedy and will be up there at the finish. (10) SPIRITED FLIGHT is a nice filly and, with not much to go on exposed form of the raced runners, first-timers should be respected and the betting should be monitored.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) TIME CHASER ran against decent opposition in the maidens and in a feature, so gets the nod. (4) HONEY LAND is improving. Should be the biggest danger. (7) MALCOLM'S DREAM ran well on debut and will improve. (5) DIVINE GIFT is making steady progress and looks ready to pick up some stakemoney.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(5) BLACK CHERRY steps up in trip from a decent enough draw and was fancied in the betting on debut. (11) PROFESSOR SNAPE ran a cracker on debut and warrants respect. (7) MICHELIN STAR is knocking on the door and has been consistent. (1) BLACKBERRY MALT gets the plum draw with decent enough form to feature.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(8) NEWS STREAM has had a rating drop and warrants respect. (13) MR PIGALLE is capable of winning again and, despite the wide draw, he can finish well. (4) DUKE OF RAIN carries form into this race and warrants respect. (10) BEECHURST is never far back and is a must-include.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) ALAMBA ANNA has the best draw with solid Highveld form to back that up. Massive runner in a competitive handicap. (5) ROTUNDA is a filly on the up, so she warrants respect. (4) TOP ME UP HOLLY is holding consistent form and it would not surprise to see her win. (8) MACARA is also holding form and should be included in those quartet bets.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(2) HASTA MANANA has taken on some decent sorts in features, so warrants respect. (5) PARTY TIME is highly rated by his yard. Capable of winning this. (9) COURAGEOUS CAT could be anything, but comes from a long break. This is not a yard to take lightly when bringing horses back and he looks special. (4) SASHAY AWAY is rated by her yard and warrants respect with a strong rider aboard.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

Massive field to close off proceedings. (15) QUEST FOR THE BEST is holding form and could be the one they all have to beat. (8) HAPPY WANDERER is another who is consistent and the yard are in great form, so he must be included in all novelty bets. (14) WE ALL CHOMIES is very capable and has the claimer up. Should run into the money. (4) GREY OCEAN cannot be discounted on his good run at this track on three months ago.