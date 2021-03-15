Qualifying badly delayed

TOKYO • Four months remain before the start of the rescheduled Olympics in Tokyo but the cancellation of qualifying events in various disciplines due to Covid-19 restrictions is once again disrupting the run-up to the July 23-Aug 8 Games.

With a deadline of June 29 set by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to wrap up qualification, 25 per cent of athlete quota places are yet to be filled, with another 14 per cent to be decided based on rankings.

May's artistic gymnastics All-Around World Cup in Tokyo was cancelled last week following the axing of events in Stuttgart and Birmingham, forcing the authorities to consider the 2019 world championships as a means of determining entries to the Games.

Meanwhile, next month's Pan-American Canoe Sprint Olympic qualifiers in Curitiba, Brazil were also cancelled, with 14 spots to be determined by the International Canoe Federation, which is in discussions with the IOC over the next steps.

The European boxing qualifiers, which began in London last year before the pandemic shut down sport, will now be held in Paris in June but the final world Olympic boxing qualifier was cancelled to the dismay of many boxers.

The IOC now has the job of allocating over 50 spots across several regions based on results since 2017.

Triathletes are also anxiously waiting for qualification events to restart in May, with the World Triathlon executive board set to take a final decision on Thursday.

In recent weeks, the IOC has firmly reiterated its stance on being committed to ensuring the Tokyo Games go ahead.

However, many athletes who are still to punch their tickets to Tokyo will be waiting with bated breath until international federations make things clear.

Meanwhile, Japan is considering limiting spectators for the delayed Games to 50 per cent of venue capacity due to risks posed by the spread of Covid-19, the Sankei newspaper reported yesterday.

Overseas fans are set to be barred from attending - a decision is expected to be made before the start of the nationwide torch relay on March 25 - with the Games poised to be staged in front of a domestic crowd only.

For large venues the limit for spectators could be set at 20,000, but more people may be allowed if the pandemic situation improves, the Sankei reported.

When asked by Reuters about the story, Masa Takaya, a spokesman for the organising committee, said a decision will be made next month.

There will be one fewer major sports star in Tokyo after men's top-ranked golfer Dustin Johnson confirmed on Saturday that he will not be part of the United States Olympic golf team this summer.

With the British Open scheduled from July 15 to 18 and the WGC-FedEx-St. Jude Invitational starting on Aug 5, the turnaround is too much for the two-time Major champion.

"It's right in the middle of a big stretch of golf for me, so that was the reason I was kind of waffling on it a little bit," the 36-year-old said. "It's a lot of travelling at a time where it's important for me to feel like I'm focused playing on the PGA Tour."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS