Bullied Australian boy Quaden Bayles to get MMA training in S'pore following invite from One founder Chatri

SINGAPORE - Australian Quaden Bayles will be in Singapore to undergo mixed martial arts training after his family accepted an invitation from One Championship founder Chatri Sityodtong on Friday (Feb 21).

The martial arts champion, 49, offered an all-expenses-paid trip and has also promised to "teach (Quaden) personally myself".

Nine-year-old Quaden has been bullied at school for his dwarfism.

He received an outpouring of support after a video of him was uploaded to Facebook by his mother, Yarraka Bayles.

The clip - watched more than 16 million times by Friday - showed him crying and repeatedly saying he wanted to die after being bullied at school.

"I want to help this little boy because I want to use our power to help those who are powerless," Chatri told The Straits Times on Saturday.

"It will help us bring attention to bullying too. I will teach him personally myself with the Evolve instructor team to bully-proof Quaden.

"Let's do everything we can to raise awareness and rally the world to come to Quaden's aid."

I just wanted to share an update on Quaden Bayles. I just spoke to his amazing mom, Yarraka, over the phone. She has graciously accepted my invitation to come to Singapore for an all-expenses-paid vacation so Quaden can learn martial arts at EVOLVE. https://t.co/Eoyzai2hUC — Chatri Sityodtong (@yodchatri) February 21, 2020

Quaden has also received a host of celebrity messages from the likes of Australian actor Hugh Jackman and National Basketball Association player Enes Kanter.

The world is behind you

The @celtics are behind you Champ



Love the jersey, Why don’t we get you to one of our games. ☘️



Front row seat 🙌#QuadenBayles#WestandwithQuaden pic.twitter.com/Yipd52uT29 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) February 20, 2020

GoFundMe page started by American comedian Brad Williams had raised over US$150,000 (S$210,000) by Friday to give Bayles a trip to Disneyland in California.