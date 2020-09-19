Purton to give Mr Aldan another win

RACE 1 (1,650M)

8 Art Of Raw has had the benefit of one run this season, when a close-up second. He's capable of going one better from the good draw with no weight on his back.

2 Hay Run has been relatively competitive on the dirt. If he manages to use the inside gate to his favour, he isn't without hope.

3 Good Runners Way, a two-time winner, has dropped to Class 5. He bears close watching with champion jockey Zac Purton astride.

1 Sky Gem has yet to win on the dirt. But he can still be competitive.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

6 Double Take won with plenty in hand in his final run last season. If he's held his condition, he's a decent chance.

1 Party Everyday is looking for a hat-trick. He's taken his racing to the next level.

8 Lucky Win Win ran a strong third behind Party Everyday last start. He gets a decent swing in weight and the inside draw.

3 Skyey Supreme hit his straps at the end of last season. He can figure after the nice break.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

5 Valiant Elegance will have supporters after his latest trial, which suggests that he has the ability.

1 Fabulous Eight tallied five top-three finishes last term over this course and distance, including one win. He has the class.

2 United We Stand kicked clear by five lengths over this course and distance last prep. But he's now in Class 4.

9 Regency Poet clearly has ability, but just hasn't quite been able to piece it together.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

3 Mr Aldan crushed his rivals by three lengths over this course and distance last start. He rates as a leading player with Purton aboard.

9 Ever Laugh is a five-time winner. He's a classy veteran who is held in good stead by his experience.

6 Gift Of Lifeline will have come on from his first-up run. It wouldn't surprise to see him add a second course-and-distance win.

7 The Hulk can roll forward and make his presence felt.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

4 Sure Win Win has ability. He deserves forgiveness for his debut run, especially as he didn't look comfortable after being crowded throughout.

2 Beluga is a horse on the up. He's trialled well and can achieve back-to-back wins.

1 Monkey Jewellery is consistent. The draw hurts his chances, but he can't be overlooked with Joao Moreira up.

8 Excellent Chariot is talented. He appears ready to take the next step, although this isn't the easiest start for his 2020/21 campaign.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

6 Happily Friends, who trialled well, is capable of rolling forward from the good draw and pinching this tricky race.

2 Scores Of Fun won well on debut last season. The John Size-trained galloper was sound in a recent trial for his return to racing.

9 So Awesome rattled into fifth last time over this course and distance. He'll be finishing fast.

7 Inno Legend looks like he has more to give than his recent record suggests.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

3 Sumstreetsumwhere comes into this second-up, after finishing third upon resumption this season. From Gate 7, he's capable of finishing on top of his rivals.

2 Ultimate Glory gets a welcome return to Class 4, where he is a three-time winner. Purton will be aboard from a handy gate.

8 Party Genius is a horse on the up, although he has yet to win. If he's held last season's condition, he's a top player.

11 Viva Chef can roll forward from Gate 6. He is worth each-way, as his front-running style will give him every chance.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

1 Beauty Spirit is consistent. He won well in this grade over this course and distance at the end of last season. He trialled well. This race looks well within his grasp.

7 Win Win mixes his form, but should get the right run from Gate 1. He can figure.

11 Chevalier Prince is a horse on the rise. He steps into Class 3 for the first time, which is difficult. But he appears to have a number of rating points up his sleeve.

2 Regency Bo Bo can't be overlooked.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

1 Temple Of Heaven grabbed fourth on debut. He was a classy galloper in Britain, where he was trained by Richard Hannon. He appears to have acclimatised in Hong Kong and is drawn well.

4 Winning Dreamer hasn't been handed the best of barriers. But he is a serious talent on the rise.

9 Ping Hai Bravo is a solid performer who can make his presence felt with Moreira up.

11 Telecom Puma is better than his record suggests. He makes his seasonal return for new trainer Caspar Fownes. His best should see him finish around the mark.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

4 Lakeshore Eagle went to a new level at the end of last season with three consecutive wins. He has drawn awkwardly in Gate 12, but he is a horse on the rise. He has clocked a slick 1min 33.02sec for the Sha Tin mile.

12 Easy Go Easy Win closed off strongly over an unsuitable trip first-up this term. This is a difficult test, but he has run some solid races over this course and distance.

2 Savvy Nine couldn't have been more impressive in a recent trial. He bears close watching.

10 Excellent Proposal needed to be at his best again to win first-up from Gate 14 of 14 runners. He'll be finding the line late, but the horror gate might be a bit too much for the top spot.