Purton overtakes Moreira with Valley four-bagger

HONG KONG • Zac Purton's stunning form with his Wednesday night four-timer has enabled him to overtake Joao Moreira in the roller-coaster battle for this season's jockeys' championship.

The Australian had watched an 11-win lead evaporate when he suffered multiple fractures in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint over 1,200m last Dec 12.

Moreira went on to streak to an 18-win lead, but the Brazilian then copped a a six-meeting suspension on Feb 6.

Purton resumed with a vengeance, cutting back the deficit with bags of five, four, one, three, two and now four winners.

Moreira resumes on Sunday, trailing 75-74.

"It's been a nice night, so can't complain. It comes down to the support and opportunities that you get and, with Joao out, you get a few more - which is nice," said Purton. "It will be a bit harder now that he comes back.

"To be honest, I didn't think I was going to be able to ride 18 winners in six meetings and I've ridden 19, so things have worked out really well... hopefully, it's the catalyst to push me on to the end of the season."

Purton scored with Champion Pal (Race 1), Meaningful Star (Race 2), Scotch Tycoon (Race 5) and Armour Eagle (Race 7) in the card of nine at Happy Valley.

Mauritian Karis Teetan was equally delighted with his similar haul, further cementing his hold on third place in the championship with 38 wins.

"It's a great night. It's nice to deliver for all the trainers and owners," he said.

"I've overcome the injuries now and I'm putting in a lot of work at home... when I can come to the races, I can give 100 per cent of everything I have, so I'm very happy."

He was successful on Packing Award (Race 3), Mercurial (Race 4), Whizz Kid (Race 6) and Majestic Star (Race 9).

Francis Lui took training honours with a treble, while Tony Cruz notched a double and was particularly pleased with Whizz Kid.

"It was a fantastic win. He's only a three-year-old and he's a very mature horse," said Cruz of the Shalaa colt, who was having his first start at Happy Valley.

"His character and maturity for a young horse is fantastic. I don't have to worry about bringing him for a trial. He's just so good to deal with. I believe he can continue to rise in the classes."

Lui's Cheerful Days has crowned a season of stunning progress. He shared HK$1 million (S$172,000) DBS x Manulife Million Challenge glory with Fa Fa, after a stunning triumph in the Class 2 Shan Kwong Handicap over 1,650m with Alexis Badel aboard.

