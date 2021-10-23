Purton and Good Buddy hard to beat

RACE 1 (1,000M)

7 Super Fortune trialled well. He looks well-placed to make an impact on debut.

1 Ka Ying Spirit is proven as a debut winner last term. He will be ridden by the in-form Zac Purton.

8 Symphony looks to have a bit of talent off the back of a solid barrier trial for his debut.

13 Carry The Diamond is a light-weight chance.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

8 Good Buddy went close a few times last season. Having trialled very well, he is the one to beat.

9 Shenron has more ability than his record suggests. His trial was sound and he can fire first-up.

2 Fire Ball won well two starts ago. He should roll forward and try to pinch this.

5 Street Scream has race-fitness and has claims against this bunch.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

11 Kwai Chung Elite won well in this grade three starts ago. With luck, he shapes as the one to beat.

1 So Awesome is stepping down in grade. Joao Moreira's booking is significant intent about winning.

2 Little Player can bounce back. He is better ridden from behind.

5 Zacian has talent and is closing in on a first win.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

8 Durham Star should benefit from the extra 200m. With Purton up, this looks like his race to lose.

4 Boom Stitch did well on debut to close off for a tidy sixth. His improvement can take him further.

12 Laputa has drawn well. He should be able to sit closer in the run to get a better chance.

5 Courageous Knight is racing well.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

14 Easy Fortune deserves forgiveness for his last start after a wide run. He can bounce back with a light weight.

3 Decisive Action is after back-to-back wins. He remains in Class 4 which suits.

1 Soulmate is stepping down in grade and is paired with Moreira for the first time. Keep safe.

2 Casimiro has a powerful finish. Do not discount.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

3 Super Oasis has been competitive up in grade over this course and distance.

6 Maldives is a one-time course-and-distance winner. He has since proven himself in Class 3 and the step-up in trip is beneficial.

8 Gallant Crown made Happy Valley his own last season with four wins over the course and distance.

9 Xiang Yin won well last start. He is a factor.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

9 Crossford was far from disgraced on debut over an unsuitable distance. He will relish the 1,400m with Moreira aboard.

1 Beluga is after back-to-back wins. The top weight and wide gate hinder his chances but he is boosted by Purton's services.

2 Spend has a touch of class. He has drawn well and should get a nice run throughout.

3 Craig's Star has experience and fitness. He is also a two-time winner and bears close watching.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

5 Master Eight is looking for a hat-trick of wins. He is a serious talent capable of remaining unbeaten from Gate 5 with Moreira up.

4 The Golden Scenery has ability but is struggling to get his nose in front. He can test Master Eight.

7 Excellent Chariot is after back-to-back wins after a break, but his trials have appeared sound.

12 Proud Dragon slots in light and should not be too far off them.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

11 Lucky With You is one of Hong Kong's leading four-year-olds. If he brings his best with the light weight, he is the one to beat.

5 Dublin Star is much better racing around a bend. He can improve off his first-up effort.

4 Gluck Racer has won three from seven. He is up against some smart rivals but is proven in this grade.

3 Five Elements finished a close-up second on debut. This is tough but he has hit the ground running.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

9 Mister Snowdon has done well this preparation. He deserves respect with a slick personal best over this course and trip.

3 Master Montaro scored with plenty in hand last start. He can follow up.

2 Californiadeepshot can roll forward and play catch me if you can. Respect.

13 Sea Of Life has claims with bottom weight. Do not discount.

•Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club