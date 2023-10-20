‘Purpose-driven’ Springboks braced for England showdown

PARIS – For most rugby players, the glory of getting your hands on the Webb Ellis Cup would be motivation enough to lay your body on the line in a Rugby World Cup semi-final.

For South Africa captain Siya Kolisi, however, whose side take on England at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, the inner drive comes from another source – the people at home.

“That is the one thing that will never change, who we play for and who we represent,” he said on Thursday.

“I wish you could see all the support back at home.”

Kolisi, 32, takes his place in the back row in a South Africa side that is unchanged from that which edged France 29-28 in the quarter-finals.

Another appearance in a World Cup final, having beaten the English in Yokohama four years ago, would be a great way for the flanker to sign off but he insists winning is not just about the rewards for him or his team.

“I believe we are a purpose-driven team, not a trophy-driven team,” he added.

“It is more purposeful when you are not doing something for yourself only. When you are doing things for other people, it is not easy to give up, it is much harder.

“The majority of the people in our country are unemployed (32.9 per cent for the first quarter of 2023 according to official figures) and some have no homes.

“The harder we play, the more we do well, the more we are able to open up opportunities for others, so that drives us.”

It is an extra layer of inspiration that their English opponents could do without.

Unlike four years ago, when Eddie Jones’ England team powered past the All Blacks in the semi-finals and appeared to be a shoe-in for the trophy, it is the Springboks who will start as favourites on Saturday.

It is true that South Africa lost 13-8 to Ireland in the pool stage but their response was a magnificent, nail-biting win over the hosts which has seen them bump the Irish as the top-ranked team in the world.

All parts of the machine appear to be in top working order and meshing superbly; the forwards with the backs, the finishers with the starters.

Coach Jacques Nienaber, meanwhile, has suggested the English, who beat Fiji 30-24 in the last eight, are relatively predictable in their play but much less consistent in their execution.

And although improving, their discipline is a weak spot which is likely to open up penalty opportunities for the Boks.

England have also lost their X-factor player Marcus Smith, ruled out following a head injury against Fiji.

Coach Steve Borthwick is understandably wary of South Africa, saying: “They have their traditional power of set piece, their contestable kicking game is a great strength and they’ve layered on ball movement and speed on the edges.

“We know the intensity of the match will be incredible but we are focusing on ourselves. We have been building our team towards this.” AFP, REUTERS