Punjab power hitter Connolly targeting Australia T20 World Cup spot

Dec 23 - All-rounder Cooper Connolly hopes his blazing Big Bash League form can help him earn him a recall to Australia's Twenty20 squad for next year's World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The 22-year-old, who was picked up by Punjab Kings at last week's IPL auction for 30 million Indian rupees ($334,224), got off to a flyer with Perth Scorchers in this year's Big Bash T20 competition with scores of 59 and 77.

Connolly, who also chips in as a left-arm spinner, made his T20 debut for Australia last year but was dropped following their tour of the West Indies in July.

"I would obviously love to play in a T20 World Cup for Australia," he told reporters in a virtual news conference on Monday organised by the Kings.

"My eyes are on getting selected in that team. There are a lot of good players to be picked from.

"But, if I get that opportunity, it would be another chance to represent my country."

The T20 World Cup starts on February 7 and teams must submit their provisional squads to the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) by January 7.

"There is still some time left and Big Bash games to be played," Connolly said.

"So, I am just looking forward to the next couple of games for the Scorchers. If I am selected, I'll enjoy it."

There will be plenty of familiar faces for Connolly at the Kings when the IPL begins on March 26.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is coach, while compatriots Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Owen and Ben Dwarshuis are also at the franchise.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer said last week Connolly was a perfect fit for the role of finisher.

"I am looking forward to getting stuck in with Ricky. I've heard a lot of good things about him," Connolly said.

"I like to model my game on being able to be versatile to bat in any position.

"So, whether that's at three or in the middle or as a finisher, I am happy to perform any role.

"If I get the opportunity, I'll hopefully etch my name in history and win the trophy for Punjab," he said. REUTERS