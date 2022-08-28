Pumas record historic win in New Zealand

CHRISTCHURCH • Argentina captain Julian Montoya was filled with pride after his team stunned three-time world champions All Blacks for the first time on New Zealand soil with a 25-18 Rugby Championship win in Christchurch yesterday.

The Pumas achieved their first win over New Zealand just two years ago in another championship match in Sydney and yesterday's victory was from the same mould, with magnificent defence backed up by iron discipline.

"I'm very proud of our team, we are starting to believe what we can do, not just a magic moment like our first win (in Sydney)," said Montoya. "Very, very happy, very, very proud, it's really a very special moment for us."

The boot of winger Emiliano Boffelli, who kicked six penalties, kept Argentina in the contest when the All Blacks scored two tries in the first half and then kept them ahead after flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez had scored an opportunist second-half try.

New Zealand, who played the last nine minutes with 14 men after Shannon Frizell was shown a yellow card, will almost certainly be plunged back into the crisis that was apparently ended by their win over South Africa two weeks ago.

Tries from Samisoni Taukei'aho and Caleb Clarke should have given them a comfortable lead at half-time but ill-discipline throughout the match cost them dearly.

"It certainly felt, particularly in the first half, we were a lot more dominant in areas than we managed to show on the scoreboard," All Blacks skipper Sam Cane said.

"But a lot of credit has to go to the Argentinian side for the way they stuck in it and eventually turned the tables and ended up putting us under pressure in that second half.

"We didn't respond the way we wanted, we made a few simple errors that we don't really like to make, and they were good."

The victory gives Argentina successive wins in the Rugby Championship for the first time after their impressive 48-17 thrashing of Australia in San Juan two weeks ago.

They also remain top of the championship standings on points difference ahead of Australia, who earlier in the day beat South Africa 25-17 in Adelaide.

The Wallabies shattered the Springboks' hopes of snapping a nine-year winless streak on Australian soil with their win.

"We had a lot more experienced guys back out on the park. Our scrum was excellent today - and that is important against South Africa," said coach Dave Rennie.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE