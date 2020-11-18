Public use of 169 indoor school sports halls and fields allowed again, from Nov 21 to Dec 27

SINGAPORE - The public use of selected sports facilities under the Dual-Use Scheme (DUS) will resume from Saturday (Nov 21) for the year-end school holidays, Sport Singapore (SportSG) and the Ministry of Education announced in a joint media statement on Wednesday.

This practice had been suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of the Nov 21-Dec 27 window, 50 fields and 119 indoor sports halls located in 135 primary and secondary schools islandwide will be available for booking and can be done in advance through the ActiveSG app from Nov 18.

Prices for the halls start from $7.40 an hour for Singaporeans while reserving the fields will cost $50.

DUS free-to play fields and courts not within the selected indoor sport halls, will remain closed for use though.

SportSG and MOE added they would review the feasibility of extending public use of DUS facilities beyond Dec 27.

Mr Sng Hock Lin, chief of ActiveSG, said the intent of reopening some facilities was to offer more spaces for members of the public to exercise while ensuring that the safety of players, as well as of school students and staff, are not compromised.

"While we want to encourage everyone to continue leading an active lifestyle, we urge all to do so safely and responsibly, and to remain vigilant," he added.

"The underpinning principle of the resumption of physical activities and sports under strict safe management measures is to provide a safe environment for people and minimise community transmissions."

Some of these measures include SafeEntry and temperature taking, ensuring no intermingling and cross-playing between different groups, and for the facility hirer to be present during the time of play.

For users of badminton DUS facilities, a maximum of only five persons - including instructor or coach - are allowed per court, with only four players allowed on each court at any one time.

For other court-based sports like netball, volleyball, basketball and floorball, a maximum of five persons per court are allowed, while for chargable fields, a maximum of 50 persons are allowed on each field, with three metres distancing between groups of five.

A safe distancing ambassador and a facility warden will also be stationed at each facility to ensure that players observe the required measures.

In addition to the regular cleaning routine, all touch points within the facilities will be wiped down at the end of each day of public use. The facilities will also be thoroughly cleaned before the start of the school term next January.

SportSG said it will take strong action against individuals who fail to comply with safe management measures, including barring them from the use of all DUS and ActiveSG facilities.

Public use of the affected facilities may also be suspended as a result of such non- compliance.

In July, the national agency suspended the ActiveSG membership accounts of 29 players from a social badminton group that flouted safe management measures.