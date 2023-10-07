PSG’s Lee Kang-in helps South Korea to third straight Asian Games gold

HANGZHOU – Paris Saint-Germain star Lee Kang-in helped South Korea win the Asian Games men’s football gold for the third time in a row on Saturday – and earn a military exemption.

The South Koreans retained their crown with a 2-1 victory over Japan, having conceded a goal in the second minute.

But livewire Lee, 22, who joined PSG from Mallorca in the summer, rallied his team and they got back on level terms midway through the first half.

Cho Young-wook scored the winning goal after the break to extend South Korea’s dominance with their sixth title.

“I want to enjoy tonight,” coach Hwang Sun-hong told South Korean media. “There are many situations in a tournament. Anything can happen and I had many things planned. But keeping my cool and focusing on the game paid off.”

Nearly every able-bodied South Korean male is required to perform at least 18 months of military service, but the government rewards Asian Games gold medals and Olympic medals of any colour with an exemption.

South Korea lined up for the final with several players from European clubs, while Japan fielded a team mostly drawn from the domestic J-League.

But it was the Japanese who got off to a sensational start when Kotaro Uchino gave them the lead.

South Korea then took control of the game, with Lee pulling the strings, and Jeong Woo-yeong notched the equaliser in the 26th minute. They continued to press and got their reward in the 56th minute with Cho’s goal.