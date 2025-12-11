PSG football team bus stoned outside Bilbao hotel

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

European champions PSG drew 0-0 with Athletic Club at Bilbao on Dec 10.

- The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football team’s bus was pelted with stones outside the hotel they were staying at in Bilbao during the night after their Champions League game with Athletic, a source close to the club told AFP news agency on Dec 11.

The bus was parked and had no passengers, the source said.

Media reports said two cracks were visible on the coach and two people were arrested.

The PSG players and staff were able to travel to the city’s airport for their Dec 11 morning flight back to Paris.

The club is considering filing a complaint over the incident, said the source.

On the evening of Dec 10, European champions PSG drew 0-0 with Athletic Club at Bilbao, a result which left PSG third in the 36-team qualifying league.

Bilbao are 28th. AFP