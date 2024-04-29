PSG clinch record-extending 12th Ligue 1 title after Monaco lose at Lyon

Paris St Germain were crowned Ligue 1 champions for a record-extending 12th time on Sunday, as their third straight title was wrapped up following another dominant domestic campaign when second-placed AS Monaco lost 3-2 at Olympique Lyonnais.

PSG, who missed the chance to secure the title on Saturday when they drew 3-3 draw with Le Havre, have 70 points, 12 ahead of Monaco with three games remaining.

"Winning the league is fantastic, but winning Ligue 1 for the twelfth time is even more special for everyone connected to Paris Saint-Germain," PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on the club website.

"We're going to enjoy this moment as a family. And also keep working hard, game after game, until the last moment of the season."

Monaco were the only side left who could prevent PSG lifting the title, but their faint hopes were extinguished in Lyon as they fell to their first defeat in nine games, despite taking an early lead.

The visitors scored with a little over 20 seconds on the clock, with Wissam Ben Yedder tapping home Takumi Minamino's cross at the back post, but Monaco were 2-1 down within 25 minutes through goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Said Benrahma.

Ben Yedder brought the sides level again on the hour mark, heading home a floated ball into the box by Youssouf Fofana, but it was Lyon who found a winner six minutes from time with Malick Fofana scoring from outside the area.

After Saturday's draw which kept the champagne on ice, PSG manager Luis Enrique was unconcerned, safe in the knowledge that their far superior goal difference meant the title was all but assured.

"We're champions. I don't care if there's a party or not," the coach said.

"We have a goal difference of plus 29 on the second place, I already feel like champions. Even if we don't score any more points, we'll be champions."

The Spaniard, who took over at PSG at the end of last season, was proved right, as they secured their 10th title in 12 seasons without having to play another game.

The champions have suffered just one league defeat this season, against Nice in September and while they made a slow start to their campaign, once they took top spot after matchday 12, they never looked back.

PSG went 3-1 down to relegation battling Le Havre, but a Goncalo Ramos goal late in added time salvaged a point, and extended their unbeaten league run to 26 games, but the manager said that didn't concern him.

"I don't care if I'm undefeated. That goal gave us the title," Luis Enrique said.

"That, and for the rage I had because we didn't play much. We're missing two titles, we're going to do everything we can to get them."

PSG are still involved in the Champions League, and they also have the Coupe de France final against Lyon to come, in what could turn out to be the club's finest ever season.

Striker Kylian Mbappe is leaving at the end of the campaign, and would love to bow out on a high, and this season is already his best in terms of goals scored, netting 43 times in all competitions.

It has long been PSG's goal to win the Champions League, but few expected it in the manager's first season. Now that the league title is secured, the treble-bid is on, beginning on Wednesday with the semi-final first leg against Borussia Dortmund.