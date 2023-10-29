Prudential looking to invest in more sports in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Insurance company Prudential, which is the title sponsor for the Tour de France Singapore Criterium, on Saturday emphasised how health and wellness are its key focus areas and said it will “continue to explore how we can support more Singaporeans in becoming more active and to lead healthier lives”.

It has a three-year deal, until 2024, to host the Singapore Criterium. This year’s edition saw stars such as Tadej Pogacar, Chris Froome and Mark Cavendish compete on a 3km route that includes landmarks such as Suntec City’s Fountain of Wealth, War Memorial Park, Esplanade and the Merlion.

Prudential Singapore chief executive Dennis Tan noted how cycling “as an accessible and sustainable sport” here has gained in popularity since the pandemic while there has been an increase in cycling infrastructure such as park connectors and cycling paths.

He added: “Bringing world-class sports events such as the Tour de France to Singapore can inspire more people to start cycling and make being active and staying healthy a part of their lifestyle.”

The Republic is the only South-east Asian stop to stage a Tour Criterium. The other Asian host is Japan.

Prudential has also supported the Prudential RideLondon cycling festival and the PRURide cycling events in Indonesia and the Philippines.

The company is also looking into more mass participation events here.

Tan said: “Singaporeans have one of the longest life expectancies in the world, and it is necessary to take a preventative approach to health if we want to improve health spans and make longevity a positive experience for everyone.”