Prosecutors seeking to subpoena Tiger Woods’ prescription records in DUI case

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Tiger Woods, 50, entered a plea of not guilty to charges of misdemeanour driving under the influence with property damage. He contends that he was looking at his phone when the accident occurred.

Florida prosecutors plan to file a subpoena for Tiger Woods’ prescription drug records from a pharmacy following the golfer’s March 27 arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Woods, 50, entered a plea of not guilty in a Florida court to charges of misdemeanour driving under the influence with property damage.

Woods contends that he was looking at his phone and changing the radio station when his Land Rover clipped the back of a truck and rolled onto its side on Jupiter Island, Florida .

Prosecutors in Martin County said on April 7 , per court records, that on April 22 they will seek information from Lewis Pharmacy in Palm Beach, Florida, from the start of the year through the end of March.

Florida state attorneys for the 19th Judicial Circuit want the dates prescriptions were filled, the number of pills, the dosage amounts and instructions, such as warnings about driving while taking them, per documents in the online court docket.

Objections to the subpoena must be filed with the State Attorney’s Office within 10 days.

The arrest affidavit stated a breathalyser test showed no signs of alcohol, but that Woods refused a urinalysis of blood test for other drugs.

The affidavit stated Woods was “sweating profusely”, his movements were “lethargic and slow”, his eyes were “bloodshot and glassy”, his pupils were “extremely dilated” and that during the field sobriety exercises, Woods was “limping and stumbling to the right”.

Two hydrocodone pills were found in Woods’ pocket, according to a police report.

Woods was granted a request last week by a Florida judge to leave the United States to enter a comprehensive inpatient treatment facility.

Martin County Judge Darren Steele granted the motion to travel submitted by Woods’ attorney, Mr Douglas Duncan, who cited the golf superstar’s need for an “intensive, highly individualised and medically integrated programme” away from media and public scrutiny.

The 15-time major champion is not competing this week at the Masters in Augusta, Georgia, a tournament that he has won five times.

He also removed himself for consideration to be the United States Ryder Cup team captain for 2027 as he steps away from golf for an undetermined amount of time. REUTERS