Proposed 15-point scoring system set to alter badminton’s complexion

Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in action during her women's singles semi-final match against South Korea’s An Se-young at the BWF Badminton World Tour Finals in December 2025.

TOKYO – A recent proposal by the World Badminton Federation (WBF) could see the nature of the sport shift dramatically, with each best-of-three game to be won by 15 points rather than the current 21.

The potential change, according to the Badminton Association of Japan, is aimed at making matches faster while alleviating some physical burden on the players.

There are concerns over the possible transformation of the sport, however, and the association is taking feedback ahead of the WBF poll next spring.

Under the current rules, a match can finish within 30 minutes but at times run more than 90 minutes.

The move by badminton is part of a wider effort across the sporting world to speed up play, with one of the most high-profile changes coming with Major League Baseball’s introduction of a pitch clock.

“We have loads of close matches and I’ve once played at 2am. Shortening the time is good for both the players and fans,” said Arisa Igarashi, the Tokyo and Paris Olympics bronze medalist in the mixed doubles.

Yuta Watanabe, her partner at the games, also reacted positively to the potential change as “the entertainment level is set to be raised” as matches are condensed.

It would likely come with a big impact on the shuttlers’ playing style, particularly for Japanese players who thrive on tenacity and defensive skills, areas that are likely to be put further under the microscope via the changes.

“I used to think I could beat Chinese pairs if we could take them to the last game, but I now can see them attacking throughout a match,” Igarashi said. “Offensive players will be the beneficiaries.”

Current women’s singles world champion Akane Yamaguchi was also aware of the ramifications.

“I’m a slow starter and there could be occasions where I get pushed back by the opponent’s power,” she said. “How I begin the match will become more important.”

It would be the first major change to the badminton rules since 2006, when the rally point system was introduced.

“I’ll keep doing what I’ve been doing,” Japan men’s singles star Kodai Naraoka said, while Watanabe believes the evolution will not create a big change at the top of the rankings. KYODO NEWS