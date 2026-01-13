Promising three-year-old Kanaal Skater on the rise

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,800m)

(3) SKIPPER O’MALLEY made good improvement at her last two runs over the distance and has run well on the Poly. She carries top weight but looks capable.

(2) SPANISH FEUD was just over a length back to Skipper O’Malley when they met last time. She is 0.5kg worse off for that meeting, but the blinkers come off and Keagan de Melo gets the leg up.

(10) PRAISE DE LA REY has been showing signs of coming to hand as she goes up in trip. She has a handy weight and an extra furlong could be in her favour.

(8) CHASING GOLD makes her local debut with some fair Cape form to her name. That form often holds up in KwaZulu-Natal.

Race 2 (1,400m)

Tricky handicap.

(3) KANAAL SKATER is a progressive 3YO who won his last two narrowly when stepped up in trip. This shorter distance should suit, and although he is also up in class, he looks capable of another big effort.

(6) IMPOSING won the Christmas Handicap (1,600m) last time and that form has since been franked. Trainer Gareth van Zyl’s runner has come good of late and should be a big threat to his younger rival.

(7) BOURBON WARRIOR is back on his favourite surface and the step-up in trip should be to his liking.

(5) ICY BLAST is seldom out of the money and has been consistent of late. Callan Murray has deserted him to ride JP’s Palace intsead.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(6) TLADI MOTHWANA got a hefty penalty for her debut win when starting at long odds at Scottsville over 1,200m. She faces some well exposed opposition, but if the handicappers have got their sums right, she will be a big contender.

(5) BACK AT THE GEORGE may just have been short of a gallop at her local debut. She boasts some useful Cape form in good company and is one to follow in the market.

(4) SOVEREIGN GRANT is always good value for a place but is overdue for another win. She was touched off at her last start over the course and distance and should be close-up again.

(8) ONE SMART COOKIE has been consistent in blinkers. She tried a lot further last run, but her best form has been over this shorter trip.

Race 4 (1,600m)

Wide open handicap.

(1) BRAVE VOYAGER has been sprinting of late, but his last decent showing was over the course and distance. He has dropped in class to a more competitive rating and with a 2.5kg claimer aboard from the best draw, he makes some appeal.

(2) BLAZING LIGHT is back in trip but goes well on the Poly. Watch him from a good draw.

(7) NOW I GOT YOU is back over his preferred surface and has a 4kg claimer aboard that will help his chances.

(6) ZOOMBOMBER showed up well at long odds last run on the Highveld. He could be coming to hand again and can feature.

Race 5 (1,200m)

Trainer Sean Tarry has a number of raiders down from the Highveld and one of his better chances of taking home a win could lie with (2) MYSTICAL MISS. She makes her Poly debut but comes off some consistent Highveld form, and gets 1.5kg relief from the saddle in the more than accomplished French rider Mickaelle Michel.

(3) VERSACE ONTHETRACK has been rested and has her first outing for trainer Kumaran Naidoo. She has shown plenty of promise and with first-time blinkers and a smart claiming apprentice up, her last run is probably best ignored.

(5) MYSTIC DANCER tries for the hat-trick and only got a four-point rise in the handicap for her last win, both of which came on the Poly.

(6) POURSOMESUGARONME is slowly coming down in the ratings and is never far back. One to include in the exotics.

Race 6 (1,200m)

Hollywood Racing’s first-call rider Sean Veale, out of action since the start of the New Year, will have had the choice of four runners in this eight-horse field.

(5) MAPHAKA was the obvious choice after a close-up second behind the promising Fortress Of Fire.

(2) UMZINGELI WENYATHI was deemed good enough for trainer Clinton Binda to make a rare raid on the Cape and his charge did not disappoint, shedding his maiden and following up with a smart handicap debut. Binda has stayed with his 4kg claimer and it could be a close race.

(1) CLEVER TREVOR has useful Highveld form and makes his Poly debut over a trip that should suit.

(6) RAINBOW REWARD is a Polytrack specialist, has not been out of the money in his last five starts and has a 2.5kg claimer aboard.

Race 7 (1,200m)

Wide open handicap.

(1) DAWN SURPRISE has been holding form and goes well on the Poly. She gets some relief from the saddle in Rachel Venniker and from the best draw, she should be a big runner.

Drawn on her outside is (2) QUENTASIA, who has only 52kg to shoulder and should provide a good lead. The mare also goes well on the Poly.

(3) GREENLIGHT QUEEN is slightly down in class and has been consistent of late.

(5) PREDATRICE was much improved last run on the Highveld and the switch to the Poly could suit.